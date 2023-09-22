Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills are back in action against the Washington Commanders in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Commanders vs Bills Picks

Buffalo Bills -6.5 (-110)

Stefon Diggs first TD scorer (+600)

Commanders vs Bills Pick 1: Buffalo Bills -6.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

It was a disappointing Week 1 performance from the Buffalo Bills who fell to defeat against the New York Jets and failed to capitalise on Aaron Rodgers exiting the game with injury in the early stages.

However, Josh Allen’s offense bounced back in style against the Las Vegas Raiders last week with an impressive 38-10 victory at home. Allen threw three touchdown passes and they gained 450 total yards.

Washington have started the season well with wins against the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos, but this should provide a completely different challenge and one the Bills should dominate.

RELATED: NFL Week 3 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Commanders vs Bills Pick 2: Stefon Diggs first TD scorer (+600 with BetOnline)

Stefon Diggs is known as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and he scored the first touchdown of the game in Buffalo’s Week 1 loss at MetLife.

He’s Josh Allen’s favourite red zone target and he’s already gained 168 receiving yards in two games this season from just 17 receptions, gaining nine first downs.

The first touchdown scorer market adds value to selections like these and it would be no surprise for the 29-year-old to open the game with a bang on Sunday.

Commanders vs Bills Odds and Line

Moneyline: Washington Commanders: +225 | Buffalo Bills: -275

Washington Commanders: +225 | Buffalo Bills: -275 Point Spread: Commanders (+6.5) -110 | Bills (-6.5) -110

Commanders (+6.5) -110 | Bills (-6.5) -110 Total Points: Over 43.0 –110 | Under 43.0 -110

Other NFL Content You May Like