Washington Commanders vs Buffalo Bills Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills are back in action against the Washington Commanders in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Commanders vs Bills Picks 

  • Buffalo Bills -6.5 (-110)
  • Stefon Diggs first TD scorer (+600)
Commanders vs Bills Pick 1: Buffalo Bills -6.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

It was a disappointing Week 1 performance from the Buffalo Bills who fell to defeat against the New York Jets and failed to capitalise on Aaron Rodgers exiting the game with injury in the early stages.

However, Josh Allen’s offense bounced back in style against the Las Vegas Raiders last week with an impressive 38-10 victory at home. Allen threw three touchdown passes and they gained 450 total yards.

Washington have started the season well with wins against the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos, but this should provide a completely different challenge and one the Bills should dominate.

Commanders vs Bills Pick 2: Stefon Diggs first TD scorer (+600 with BetOnline)

Stefon Diggs is known as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and he scored the first touchdown of the game in Buffalo’s Week 1 loss at MetLife.

He’s Josh Allen’s favourite red zone target and he’s already gained 168 receiving yards in two games this season from just 17 receptions, gaining nine first downs.

The first touchdown scorer market adds value to selections like these and it would be no surprise for the 29-year-old to open the game with a bang on Sunday.

Commanders vs Bills Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Washington Commanders: +225 | Buffalo Bills: -275
  • Point Spread: Commanders (+6.5) -110 | Bills (-6.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 43.0 –110 | Under 43.0 -110

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Arrow to top