College Football

College Football Week 5 Schedule, Odds And Lines

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
College Football Week 5 Schedule
College Football Week 5 Schedule

The action comes thick and fast as we run you through the college football Week 5 schedule, along with the latest odds and lines ahead of a stacked gameweek.

College Football Week 5 Schedule, Odds And Lines

Fans are once again treated to a loaded slate for Week 5, with four ranked meetings to add to last week’s six, meaning we’ve had 10 over the past two rounds.

Friday night will arguably see the pick of the bunch, with No. 10 Utah faces No. 19 Oregon State in another Pac-12 matchup, while No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss at 6pm ET on Saturday, and No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke an hour and a half later are certainly worth casting a keen eye over.

No. 19 Oregon State Beavers vs No. 10 Utah Utes

  • Spread: Beavers (-2)
  • Moneyline: Beavers -135, Utes +114
  • Total: 45.5 points
  • Game Date: Friday, September 29
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Colorado Buffaloes vs No. 8 USC Trojans

  • Spread: Trojans (-23)
  • Moneyline: Trojans -1600, Buffaloes +900
  • Total: 73.5 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Kentucky Wildcats vs No. 22 Florida Gators

  • Spread: Wildcats (-3)
  • Moneyline: Wildcats -155, Gators +130
  • Total: 46 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Northwestern Wildcats vs No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions

  • Spread: Nittany Lions (-25.5)
  • Moneyline: Nittany Lions -3600, Wildcats +1500
  • Total: 46 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Auburn Tigers vs No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

  • Spread: Bulldogs (-15.5)
  • Moneyline: Bulldogs -850, Tigers +575
  • Total: 47 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

  • Spread: Wolverines (-18)
  • Moneyline: Wolverines -1350, Cornhuskers +800
  • Total: 40.5 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

No. 3 Texas Longhorns vs No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks

  • Spread: Longhorns (-17)
  • Moneyline: Longhorns -950, Jayhawks +625
  • Total: 62 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Vanderbilt Commodores vs No. 23 Missouri Tigers

  • Spread: Tigers (-12)
  • Moneyline: Tigers -550, Commodores +410
  • Total: 56.5 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels vs No. 13 LSU Tigers

  • Spread: Tigers (-2.5)
  • Moneyline: Tigers -135, Rebels +114
  • Total: 63.5 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Stanford Cardinal vs No. 9 Oregon Ducks

  • Spread: Ducks (-26.5)
  • Moneyline: Ducks -5000, Cardinal +1800
  • Total: 61 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners vs Iowa State Cyclones

  • Spread: Sooners (-20)
  • Moneyline: Sooners -1600, Cyclones +900
  • Total: 48.5 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

No. 17 Duke Blue Devils vs No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Spread: Fighting Irish (-5.5)
  • Moneyline: Fighting Irish -198, Blue Devils +164
  • Total: 52 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers vs South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Spread: Volunteers (-11.5)
  • Moneyline: Volunteers -455, Gamecocks +350
  • Total: 63 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Spread: Crimson Tide (-14.5)
  • Moneyline: Crimson Tide -750, Bulldogs +525
  • Total: 48.5 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Arizona Wildcats vs No. 7 Washington Huskies

  • Spread: Huskies (-18)
  • Moneyline: Huskies -1100, Wildcats +700
  • Total: 69.5 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs vs Nevada Wolf Pack

  • Spread: Bulldogs (-24.5)
  • Moneyline: Bulldogs -2800, Wolf Pack +1300
  • Total: 54 points
  • Game Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From College Football

Latest news

View all
College Football Week 5 Schedule
College Football

LATEST College Football Week 5 Schedule, Odds And Lines

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  42min
Bet On Texas Tech vs West Virginia State In Texas
College Football
How To Bet On Texas Tech vs West Virginia In Texas TODAY
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Sep 23 2023

Get set for an intriguing Big 12 clash on Saturday, as we show you the optimal way to bet on Texas Tech vs West Virginia in Texas using our carefully…

Bet On Clemson vs Florida State In Florida
College Football
How To Bet On Clemson vs Florida State In Florida TODAY
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Sep 23 2023

A rivalry that never fails to disappoint returns for its latest instalment on Saturday, we are on hand to show you the best ways to bet on Clemson vs Florida…

how to bet on college football 2023
College Football
Place College Football Bets After Latest Florida Sports Betting Update
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 24 2023
how to bet on college football 2023
College Football
How To Bet On College Football In Texas – TX Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Sep 23 2023
how to bet on college football 2023
College Football
How To Bet On College Football In Vermont – VT Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Sep 23 2023
how to bet on college football 2023
College Football
How To Bet On College Football In Wisconsin – WI Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Sep 23 2023
Arrow to top