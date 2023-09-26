The action comes thick and fast as we run you through the college football Week 5 schedule, along with the latest odds and lines ahead of a stacked gameweek.
College Football Week 5 Schedule, Odds And Lines
Fans are once again treated to a loaded slate for Week 5, with four ranked meetings to add to last week’s six, meaning we’ve had 10 over the past two rounds.
Friday night will arguably see the pick of the bunch, with No. 10 Utah faces No. 19 Oregon State in another Pac-12 matchup, while No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss at 6pm ET on Saturday, and No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke an hour and a half later are certainly worth casting a keen eye over.
No. 19 Oregon State Beavers vs No. 10 Utah Utes
- Spread: Beavers (-2)
- Moneyline: Beavers -135, Utes +114
- Total: 45.5 points
- Game Date: Friday, September 29
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Colorado Buffaloes vs No. 8 USC Trojans
- Spread: Trojans (-23)
- Moneyline: Trojans -1600, Buffaloes +900
- Total: 73.5 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Kentucky Wildcats vs No. 22 Florida Gators
- Spread: Wildcats (-3)
- Moneyline: Wildcats -155, Gators +130
- Total: 46 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Northwestern Wildcats vs No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions
- Spread: Nittany Lions (-25.5)
- Moneyline: Nittany Lions -3600, Wildcats +1500
- Total: 46 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Auburn Tigers vs No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
- Spread: Bulldogs (-15.5)
- Moneyline: Bulldogs -850, Tigers +575
- Total: 47 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs No. 2 Michigan Wolverines
- Spread: Wolverines (-18)
- Moneyline: Wolverines -1350, Cornhuskers +800
- Total: 40.5 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
No. 3 Texas Longhorns vs No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks
- Spread: Longhorns (-17)
- Moneyline: Longhorns -950, Jayhawks +625
- Total: 62 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
Vanderbilt Commodores vs No. 23 Missouri Tigers
- Spread: Tigers (-12)
- Moneyline: Tigers -550, Commodores +410
- Total: 56.5 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels vs No. 13 LSU Tigers
- Spread: Tigers (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Tigers -135, Rebels +114
- Total: 63.5 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Stanford Cardinal vs No. 9 Oregon Ducks
- Spread: Ducks (-26.5)
- Moneyline: Ducks -5000, Cardinal +1800
- Total: 61 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners vs Iowa State Cyclones
- Spread: Sooners (-20)
- Moneyline: Sooners -1600, Cyclones +900
- Total: 48.5 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
No. 17 Duke Blue Devils vs No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Spread: Fighting Irish (-5.5)
- Moneyline: Fighting Irish -198, Blue Devils +164
- Total: 52 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers vs South Carolina Gamecocks
- Spread: Volunteers (-11.5)
- Moneyline: Volunteers -455, Gamecocks +350
- Total: 63 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Mississippi State Bulldogs vs No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Spread: Crimson Tide (-14.5)
- Moneyline: Crimson Tide -750, Bulldogs +525
- Total: 48.5 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Arizona Wildcats vs No. 7 Washington Huskies
- Spread: Huskies (-18)
- Moneyline: Huskies -1100, Wildcats +700
- Total: 69.5 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs vs Nevada Wolf Pack
- Spread: Bulldogs (-24.5)
- Moneyline: Bulldogs -2800, Wolf Pack +1300
- Total: 54 points
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
|1.
|
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
|Claim Offer
Other Content You May Like
- College Fantasy Football 2023: Best Picks, Tips And Mock Draft
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- Boxing Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.