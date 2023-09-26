The action comes thick and fast as we run you through the college football Week 5 schedule, along with the latest odds and lines ahead of a stacked gameweek.

College Football Week 5 Schedule, Odds And Lines

Fans are once again treated to a loaded slate for Week 5, with four ranked meetings to add to last week’s six, meaning we’ve had 10 over the past two rounds.

Friday night will arguably see the pick of the bunch, with No. 10 Utah faces No. 19 Oregon State in another Pac-12 matchup, while No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss at 6pm ET on Saturday, and No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke an hour and a half later are certainly worth casting a keen eye over.

No. 19 Oregon State Beavers vs No. 10 Utah Utes

Spread: Beavers (-2)

Moneyline: Beavers -135, Utes +114

Total: 45.5 points

Game Date: Friday, September 29

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Colorado Buffaloes vs No. 8 USC Trojans

Spread: Trojans (-23)

Moneyline: Trojans -1600, Buffaloes +900

Total: 73.5 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Kentucky Wildcats vs No. 22 Florida Gators

Spread: Wildcats (-3)

Moneyline: Wildcats -155, Gators +130

Total: 46 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Northwestern Wildcats vs No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions

Spread: Nittany Lions (-25.5)

Moneyline: Nittany Lions -3600, Wildcats +1500

Total: 46 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Auburn Tigers vs No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Spread: Bulldogs (-15.5)

Moneyline: Bulldogs -850, Tigers +575

Total: 47 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Spread: Wolverines (-18)

Moneyline: Wolverines -1350, Cornhuskers +800

Total: 40.5 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

No. 3 Texas Longhorns vs No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks

Spread: Longhorns (-17)

Moneyline: Longhorns -950, Jayhawks +625

Total: 62 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Vanderbilt Commodores vs No. 23 Missouri Tigers

Spread: Tigers (-12)

Moneyline: Tigers -550, Commodores +410

Total: 56.5 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels vs No. 13 LSU Tigers

Spread: Tigers (-2.5)

Moneyline: Tigers -135, Rebels +114

Total: 63.5 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Stanford Cardinal vs No. 9 Oregon Ducks

Spread: Ducks (-26.5)

Moneyline: Ducks -5000, Cardinal +1800

Total: 61 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners vs Iowa State Cyclones

Spread: Sooners (-20)

Moneyline: Sooners -1600, Cyclones +900

Total: 48.5 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

No. 17 Duke Blue Devils vs No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Spread: Fighting Irish (-5.5)

Moneyline: Fighting Irish -198, Blue Devils +164

Total: 52 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers vs South Carolina Gamecocks

Spread: Volunteers (-11.5)

Moneyline: Volunteers -455, Gamecocks +350

Total: 63 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide

Spread: Crimson Tide (-14.5)

Moneyline: Crimson Tide -750, Bulldogs +525

Total: 48.5 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Arizona Wildcats vs No. 7 Washington Huskies

Spread: Huskies (-18)

Moneyline: Huskies -1100, Wildcats +700

Total: 69.5 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs vs Nevada Wolf Pack

Spread: Bulldogs (-24.5)

Moneyline: Bulldogs -2800, Wolf Pack +1300

Total: 54 points

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

