There are plenty of noteworthy matchups to savour this weekend, but we are selecting two to put under the microscope for our Week 5 college football same game parlays picks.

Week 5 College Football Same Game Parlay Picks

Oregon State vs Utah Same Game Parlay Picks

📅 Friday, September 29

⏱ 9:00 PM ET

🏟 Reser Stadium, Oregon

An all-Pac-12 affair in Oregon could well be the pick of the bunch in Week 5, as the Beavers welcome a Utah side whose pursuit of a third consecutive conference championship is going full steam ahead.

See the key game stats and trends below that have backed up our same game parlay picks for Friday night’s game.

Utah Utes’ offense is yet to really click this season, ranking joint-96th in college football for points per game. However, an exceptional defensive unit that joint-ninth for least yards allowed per game, has seen them maintain a perfect record after four games.

No team has allowed a lower conversion rate on third down (17.07%).

Oregon State fell to an agonising three point defeat against Washington State in Week 4, allowing 38 points. They have scored 35 or more in three of their four season games however.

Beavers signal caller DJ Uiagalelei has thrown eight touchdowns in his four starts this term for a total of 828 yards.

They have excelled on the ground however – they rank eighth for yards per carry, and had four rushing scores in their defeat in Week 4.

– Over 43.5 Points @ -110

– DJ Uigalelei Over 0.5 Touchdowns @ -120

– Oregon State to -3.5 @ -107

Same Game Parlay Combined Odds: +450

RELATED: College Football Week 5 Schedule, Odds And Lines

Duke vs Notre Dame Same Game Parlays Picks

Notre Dame’s gritty three-point defeat at the hands of Ohio State last weekend saw them slip to No.11 in the rankings, but they are handed the title of favorite in Week 5 as they prepare to face Duke in North Carolina.

The hosts boast a formidable defensive unit who have allowed just 35 points across their four games so far, so read below as we outline some of the key facts that have helped inform our same game parlays picks.

Duke have allowed the fourth-least points in college football since the start of the season, limiting three of their four opponents to just seven points.

Notre Dame’s offense looked blunted against Ohio State, being restricted to just 14 points.

Senior Sam Hartman has proven to be an incredible pick up by the Fighting Irish – he has 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns, along with zero interceptions.

Duke will look to run the ball and keep things on the ground – almost half of their yards come from rushing. This should see them try and melt away the clock and keep possession away from Notre Dame’s dangerous air offense.

– Under 52 @ -110

– Sam Hartman Over 1.5 Touchdowns @ -110

– Duke to Win @ +180

Same Game Parlay Combined Odds: +650

Other Content You May Like