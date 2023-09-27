Selecting three Top-25 matchups games ahead of this weekend, our betting experts will run you through their college football Week 5 picks and predictions, and along with the latest odds at the time of writing.

College Football Week 5 Picks

Oregon State -3.5 vs Utah @ -107

Ole Miss to Beat LSU @ +120

Notre Dame vs Duke: Under 52 @ -110

College Football Week 5 Pick One: Oregon State -3.5 vs Utah

Friday night sees an all Top-25 affair in Oregon, as the Beavers welcome No.10 Utah.

The Utes have so far look imperious in their quest for a third consecutive Pac-12 championship, winning all four of their matchups including impressive victories over Florida and Baylor.

They are on the road against a ranked side for the first time this season however, and Oregon State are 2-0 at the Reser Stadium.

The hosts are ever so slightly favored by sportsbooks, and this is certainly a game to tread with caution over given the Utes’ strong form as of late.

Oregon State may just have a little too much for the Utes on the ground, averaging nearly 225 rushing yards per game so far. They have racked up near-enough 40 points or more in their games this term.

Coupled with uncertainty surround their offense, particularly in the air with Utah ranking 120th in college football, means we are leaning towards Oregon covering the spread here.

RELATED: College Football Week 5 Schedule, Odds And Lines

College Football Week 5 Pick Two: Ole Miss to Beat LSU

Certainly one of the most highly-anticipated encounters of Week 5, we are siding with the value and picking Ole Miss as the moneyline underdogs.

There is a mixed bag of predictions swirling the pre-game chatter, with sportsbooks handing LSU the shortest price but the Power Index giving Mississippi a 54% chance of victory.

Ole Miss’ defeat against Alabama was their lowest scoring game in three years since Lane Kiffin arrived, and we are chalking it up as nothing more than a blip.

Although LSU’s passing game continues to dominate with staggering numbers, the Rebels boast some noteworthy defensive stats that are enough for us to side with the value.

It will more than likely be a game decided by a matter of points, but the Ole Miss defense are allowing less than three yards per carry and can look to nullify LSU’s passing attacking before it has a chance to build up steam.

College Football Week 5 Pick Three: Notre Dame vs Duke – Under 52

For our third and final Week 5 pick, we are siding with the under between Notre Dame and Duke.

Notre Dame will be eager to bounce back after falling to Ohio State in a narrow, gritty three-point defeat last time out.

They come up against a Duke side who are 4-0, and who have continued to impress to dispel any doubts that their 28-7 victory over of Clemson Week 1 was an anomaly.

They rank among the best defences in college football in terms of fewest points allowed (4th) – just over eight per game.

Along with a run-centric offense, they will look to keep things on the ground to control the game much as possible, with Heisman contender Sam Hartman on the other side of the field.

This should keep the score close, and below the implied total of 52.

