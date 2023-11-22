Five-time world champions Brazil welcomed arch-rivals Argentina to the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday night (November 21). Having suffered defeats on Matchday 5, both teams were eager to return to winning ways.

Fueled by the vocal local support, the hosts kept the visitors under pressure for most of the night but failed to have the last laugh. A Nicolas Otamendi goal ensured Argentina not only recovered from the blip but also snatched bragging rights in enemy territory.

Argentina Lands The Killer Blow At Maracana

At the Marcana, Brazil came close to taking the lead twice in the first 45. In the 39th minute, Raphinha went for goal with a sublime free-kick. The Barcelona attacker’s shot took a deflection off the Argentine wall and sailed just over Emiliano Martinez’s goal. Five minutes later, Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli dispatched a venomous half-volley from inside the box, which also took a deflection and zoomed past the far post.

Just past the hour mark, Lionel Messi‘s side scored the only goal of the game, with Otamendi dispatching a thumping header to take Giovani Lo Celso’s cross beyond Alisson and into the back of the net. In the 81st minute, Joelington saw a straight red card for a shove on Rodrigo De Paul. With 10 men, Brazil failed to get into the game they largely dominated and reluctantly extended their winless streak to four games.

Brazil Extend Losing Streak Under Fernando Diniz

In July, the Selecao appointed Fernando Diniz as interim manager on a one-year deal, hoping he would serve as a competent successor to former coach Tite. So far, he has failed to live up to the expectations.

Since taking charge, Diniz has overseen six 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. After beating Bolivia and Peru in the first two games, Brazil have drawn against Venezuela and lost three consecutive games against Uruguay, Colombia, and now, Argentina. With just seven points on the board after six games, Diniz’s men sit in sixth place in the CONMEBOL rankings. Another slip and they could drop out of a qualifying spot.

Unlike most elite coaches in world soccer, Diniz does not stick to a rigid system. He has vouched to bring the essence of Samba back to Brazil and believes his freestyle system is the answer. Under Diniz, Brazil have looked unorganized, often lacking direction as well as drive. However, they have also looked brilliant at times, which has been enough to keep the coach content.

The former Fluminense manager, who led the Brazilian outfit to Copa Libertadores glory earlier this year, has insisted that results do not interest him all that much. The federation, however, might think otherwise, especially if he jeopardizes Brazil’s chances of securing a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.