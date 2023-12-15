Six Argentina jerseys worn by eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi at the 2022 FIFA World Cup were sold for a staggering $7.8 million on Thursday (December 14). Legendary auction house Sotheby’s, which oversaw the massive transaction, confirmed that the price of the shirts is the highest for sports memorabilia in 2023. The auctioneers, however, did not disclose the name of the winning bidder.

Lionel Messi Enjoyed An Unforgettable FIFA World Cup Campaign With Argentina

Inter Miami superstar Messi was the belle of the ball at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 36-year-old produced one stellar performance after another to lead Argentina to the FIFA World Cup, ending a 36-year-long wait for the coveted trophy.

Messi pitched in with seven goals and three assists throughout the tournament and was awarded the prestigious Golden Ball. Courtesy of his exploits in Qatar, the Barcelona icon won a record-extending eighth Ballon d’Or on September 30.

Sotheby’s Believes Messi’s Jerseys Represent ‘One Of The Most Important Moments’ Of Sporting History

Sotheby’s, who auctioned six shirts that Messi wore during the first half in Qatar, claimed that the jerseys were “historic”, as winning the FIFA World Cup cemented the Argentine’s legacy as one of the greatest-ever soccer players. In a statement, Sotheby’s head of modern collectibles Brahm Wachter said (via F0rtune):

“These historic shirts are not only a tangible reminder of one of the most important moments in the history of sports, but are principally connected to the pinnacle moment in the career of the most decorated football player in history.”

The shirts were on display at Sotheby’s New York headquarters throughout the two-week online auction that concluded on Thursday.

Sotheby’s has also confirmed that a portion of the auction proceeds would go to the UNICAS Project. The humanitarian charity is led by the Sant Joan de Deu Barcelona Children’s Hospital with the support of the Leo Messi Foundation. The Project helps children who suffer from rare diseases.

Although $7.8 million seems like an astoundingly massive sum, it is not the highest the auction house has generated for a piece of game-worn sports memorabilia. That record is still held by Michael Jordan, whose 1998 NBA Finals match-worn jersey went for an eye-popping $10.1 million in 2022.