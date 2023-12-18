Soccer

Argentina Manager Lionel Scaloni Reveals Why Coaching Lionel Messi Has Been A ‘Pleasure’

Sushan Chakraborty
Lionel Messi Is An Argentina Icon
Argentina national team coach Lionel Scaloni has heaped praise on Lionel Messi, saying it is an absolute pleasure to coach the 36-year-old. According to Scaloni, Messi acts as an assistant coach of sorts, rallying his troops and leading his teammates by example.

Lionel Messi Took Argentina To Dreamland At The 2022 FIFA World Cup

Exactly one year back, Argentina ended their 36-year-long wait for the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy by beating two-time winners France in the competition. Argentina’s skipper Messi led the charge for his team in the final, scoring a brace and putting away the first penalty in the shootout under insurmountable pressure.

His heroics in the final was not a one-off either. He delivered consistently throughout the competition to take La Albiceleste to FIFA World Cup glory. Messi finished the campaign with seven goals and three assists, taking home not only the World Cup but also the FIFA Golden Ball. He became the first player in the history of the competition to win the Golden Ball twice, with his first one coming at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Scaloni Lauds Messi’s Leadership Skills

Operating from the frontlines in the Qatar World Cup, Messi silenced those who doubted his leadership skills, forever cementing his legacy as an icon of Argentinian soccer.

Argentina manager Scaloni, who registered Messi as an assistant coach for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bolivia in September, lauded the Inter Miami superstar’s leadership skills, calling him a natural frontman.

Speaking to Laureus Spirit of Sport, the manager said:

He has his way of leading. As the captain, he is a leader and he drives his team-mates on. And of course, he also leads by example, by beating his opponents. He’s always helped us, he’s always been great with us and it’s a pleasure to coach him.”

Messi has hinted that he might carry on playing until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. He will turn 39 during the course of the tournament.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, meanwhile, wants Messi to continue playing well into his 40s and spectacularly feature in the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

