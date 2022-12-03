WATCH: Memphis Depay Opens Scoring Against USA In Qatar

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Memphis Depay opens the scoring for the Netherlands against the USA in the first knockout stage of the World Cup.

The game got off to a flyer for the USA with Christian Pulisic missing a one-on-one early on in the game.

WHAT A CHANCE FOR PULISIC!! pic.twitter.com/jBX1eciu5a — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 3, 2022

It was the Netherlands that got the game’s first goal of the game. Depay slotted the ball home after a lovely move by the team.

WHAT. A. GOAL! 🤩 Netherlands pass it from back to front and Memphis Depay applies the finish! 📺💻 Watch on @BBCOne, @BBCiPlayer and the @BBCSport app.#BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/7pX3f1Q9ek — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 3, 2022

The goal was Depay’s 15th goal in 17 games under Louis van Gaal since he took over in August 2021.

Since the goal, the Netherlands have been controlling the game throughout, but the USA look a threat on the attack.

Any chance of them scoring will come the likes of Pulisic and Timothy Weah who have been threats throughout the tournament for the States.