Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndiaVietnamVietnamIndonesiaIndonesia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News watch memphis depay opens scoring against usa in qatar

WATCH: Memphis Depay Opens Scoring Against USA In Qatar

Author image

Updated

11 seconds ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

1 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
usa v holland

Memphis Depay opens the scoring for the Netherlands against the USA in the first knockout stage of the World Cup.

The game got off to a flyer for the USA with Christian Pulisic missing a one-on-one early on in the game.

It was the Netherlands that got the game’s first goal of the game. Depay slotted the ball home after a lovely move by the team.

The goal was Depay’s 15th goal in 17 games under Louis van Gaal since he took over in August 2021.

Since the goal, the Netherlands have been controlling the game throughout, but the USA look a threat on the attack.

Any chance of them scoring will come the likes of Pulisic and Timothy Weah who have been threats throughout the tournament for the States.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens