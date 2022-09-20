Kirk Cousins proves he still isn’t ready for the big time in Vikings Monday night loss

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Cousins threw three interceptions in the Vikings Monday night 24-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, as the quarterback drops to 2-10 in the second gameweek.

Following an impressive season opener last week against the Green Bay Packers, Cousins’ long established shortcomings in the NFL came to light once again during his week two performance against the Eagles.

The Vikings QB threw three interceptions on Monday night, in a bleak performance from Cousins. Following the defeat, Cousins fell to 2-10 in his career on Monday night which is the worst record in league history according to NFL Research.

Struggling in his #Vikings 24-7 loss to the Eagles Monday night, the inconsistent Kirk Cousins committed 3 interceptions (with only 1 touchdown pass). It marked the 14th time he's been picked off multiple times in his NFL career, tying for the 3rd most such games on this QB list pic.twitter.com/r3srzxzn49 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) September 20, 2022

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell wouldn’t let his QB take all the blame however, as the rookie coach explained his own mistakes.

“I thought Kirk battled tonight,” O’Connell said. “I put him in some tough spots, and I think our overall offensive philosophy, when we do not succeed in activating those things, it puts a lot of pressure on the quarterback, and that’s where I once again put this one 100 percent on me.”

Cousins also spoke following the game, as he gave his own reaction after his howler on Monday Night Football.

“I think that getting behind early we probably had to throw a little more often than we would have liked, and didn’t stay as balanced as we’d like to be,” Cousins said, “and it’s probably more just the nature of how the game went, and we certainly want to be balanced as best we can.”

“Part of the challenge is we didn’t stay on the field, we didn’t run enough plays, and so those three-and-outs early aren’t how we want to start.”

Kirk Cousins will look to redeem himself next weekend, as the Vikings take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.