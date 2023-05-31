NFL

Justin Jefferson Expected To Be The Highest Paid Wide Receiver

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
usa today 19330133.0
usa today 19330133.0

Minnesota Vikings stud wide receiver Justin Jefferson is expected to be the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL once he signs an extension.

 

After a sensational start to his professional career, Jefferson has established himself as one of the league’s premier pass catchers. As he prepares to sign a contract extension, there is widespread anticipation that he will command a record-breaking salary commensurate with his exceptional talent and impact on the game.

https://library.sportingnews.com/styles/crop_style_16_9_mobile_2x/s3/2021-10/justin-jefferson-100420-getty-ftr_1hyod3jgaceiq17e55onnw7073.jpg?itok=YKh9TNrM

Since being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Justin Jefferson wasted no time in making a mark on the league. In his rookie season. He emerged as a force to be reckoned with, setting numerous records and surpassing all expectations. Jefferson’s exceptional route-running, precise hands, and ability to gain yards after the catch earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl and made him a favorite target for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

He capped of his best season yet in 2022 as he lead the league in receptions and yards and won the Offensive Player of the Year.Jefferson caught 128 passes for a whopping 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Minnesota Vikings are +225 to win the NFC North according to Minnesota sportsbooks.

Justin Jefferson’s meteoric rise to stardom has put him on a trajectory to become the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. With his exceptional skills, record-breaking rookie season, and impact on the Minnesota Vikings’ offense, Jefferson has proven himself as one of the league’s premier pass catchers. As he signs his anticipated contract extension, it is expected that he will command a salary that reflects his exceptional talent and contributions to the game, solidifying his status as one of the highest-paid wide receivers in NFL history.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz deandrehopkins 2021 usatoday
NFL

LATEST NFL Executives Say DeAndre Hopkins “Can’t Run Anymore”

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  22h
purdy 121122
NFL
Brock Purdy Should Be Around 100% Before The Season Starts
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 30 2023

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to be around 100 percent by the time the 2023 NFL season starts.    “Brock Purdy should be around 100% right before…

i 1
NFL
Deshaun Watson Would Love To Have Deandre Hopkins
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 30 2023

Cleveland Browns quarterback and former teammate of Deandre Hopkins Deshaun Watson said that he would love to have him.   #Browns Deshaun Watson says he would love to have DeAndre…

rsz nwxe0ondqcd3tccdkmmh 1
NFL
New York Jets, Quinnen Williams Are Close To Contract Agreement
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 29 2023
rsz 16794079511643
NFL
Antonio Brown Offers Cam Newton $150K To Play Arena Football
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 29 2023
josh allen hailee steinfeld
NFL
Heartbreak for Josh Allen’s Ex-Girlfriend Brittany Williams as Bills QB Spotted With Actress Hailee Steinfeld
Author image David Evans  •  May 27 2023
rsz raidersjaguarsfootball 1
NFL
LOOK: Las Vegas Raiders Come Under Fire From Current, Former Players
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 26 2023
Arrow to top