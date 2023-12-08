NFL

Vikings Injury Report: After missing the last eight games, Justin Jefferson will return in Week 14

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Justin Jefferson Vikings pic
Justin Jefferson Vikings pic

Minnesota’s 2023 season was derailed due to injuries on offense. Justin Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4 and has missed eight games. The Vikings also lost veteran QB Kirk Cousins to an Achilles tear. The Vikings have remained competitive despite not having their two top offensive players. 

They are 6-6 through 12 games this season and are barely holding onto a playoff spot. Minnesota still has five games left this season to try and lock in a postseason berth. Luckily, they’ll have Justin Jefferson returning in Week 14 after missing eight straight games. It’s been a long-awaited return for the 2022 AP Offensive Player of the Year. He’ll hope to give his team a spark on offense when they face the Raiders this Sunday.

Justin Jefferson will return in Week 14 for the Vikings


According to the 24-year-old, his new goal this season is to finish with over 1,000 yards. His goal before the injury was to have over 2,000 yards. Jefferson was close in 2022 when he finished with 1,809 and won Offensive Player of the Year. He started the 2023 season off strong, averaging (114.2) yards per game. If he would have played in every game this season, that would have put close to 2,000 yards receiving.

After missing eight games in a row, Jefferson has modified his goal to 1,000 yards this season. In five games played, he has 571 yards receiving in 2023. Minnesota has five games left to play and Jefferson still needs 429 yards to have 1,000 for the year. That means Jefferson only needs to average (85.8) yards per game over his next five contests. He’s more than capable of making that happen.


At 6-6, the Vikings still have a chance to make the playoffs this season and they have some tough games ahead. Three of their last five games are divisional matchups that are going to matter in the NFC playoffs race. Minnesota still has to play the Lions twice and the Packers in Green Bay. Justin Jefferson will be returning in Week 14 and the Vikings will be on the road to face the Raiders. It will be exciting to see just how explosive and effective Jefferson is this Sunday.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Justin Jefferson Vikings pic
NFL

LATEST Vikings Injury Report: After missing the last eight games, Justin Jefferson will return in Week 14

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 08 2023
Austin Ekeler Chargers pic
NFL
Chargers Depth Chart: Austin Ekeler could see a decreased workload over the final five games of the season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 07 2023

Through 12 games this season, the Chargers are 5-7. Los Angeles has lost some close games this season and that’s been their problem over the last few years. They are…

Zach Wilson Jets pic
NFL
After being benched the last two games, Zach Wilson will start in Week 14 for the Jets
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 07 2023

At 4-8 this season, the Jets have little to no chance of making the postseason in 2023. New York’s QB situation has been an ongoing carousel this season. After Aaron…

Najee Harris Steelers pic
NFL
Steelers Injury Report: Barring a setback, Najee Harris is expected to play on TNF vs. the Patriots
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 07 2023
Austin Jackson Dolphins pic
NFL
Dolphins’ Austin Jackson has signed a three-year, $36 million extension to stay with Miami
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 07 2023
rsz 17392965150
NFL
Falcons vs Buccaneers Will Be Most Impactful NFL Game For Week 14
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 07 2023
1243865570.0
NFL
Rhamondre Stevenson And Demario Douglas Ruled Out For TNF
Author image Owen Jones  •  Dec 06 2023
Arrow to top