Vikings News: How Much Will Justin Jefferson’s Return Help The Team This Season?

Anthony R. Cardenas
Justin Jefferson hasn’t played since October 8th, and things have changed drastically for the Minnesota Vikings since then. The team was sinking early in the season and had a 1-4 record when Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury and was placed on the IR, causing those around the NFL to write them off completely. That notion was magnified a few weeks later when the team lost quarterback Kirk Cousins to a season-ending injury.

Will Jefferson’s Return Help Vikings With Playoff Push?

But somehow, Minnesota surged. The Vikings became the hottest team in football during late October and early November, winning 5 straight games to improve to 6-4 and place themselves in the thick of the NFC playoff race. A couple of weeks ago, Jefferson was activated from the injured reserve list, which opened his 21-day window in order to return to the field, but his team has slipped up again since as he has failed to return to action thus far. In the last two weeks, the Vikings have dropped games against both the Broncos and Bears, clouding their postseason possibility.

Week 14 should be the week that we see Jefferson finally return to the field after missing 7 full games. And while the Vikings are technically still very much alive in the NFC playoff race, there are serious questions about their quarterback play now that Josh Dobbs has come down from his unusually hot start with the team. A serious turnover issue has developed, which would be a serious problem for any team looking to make good on a playoff run down the stretch.

Jefferson Says He’s Excited To Play With Dobbs

But Jefferson thinks having Dobbs play the position may actually work to his and the team’s advantage. He says that he is excited to work with a mobile quarterback, as the closest he ever had was Joe Burrow at LSU:

It’s an extra thing the defense has to be aware of. So, not only do you have to worry about our receivers and tight end and backs, but you also have to worry about a quarterback that’s running and able to be mobile. It’s a lot of weapons on the field.

Hopefully for the Vikings, Dobbs is able to keep under control and eliminate some of the turnovers. Jefferson has spent the past couple of seasons becoming arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, and he would solidify that notion if he is able to help Dobbs look like a quarterback able to lead his team to the playoffs.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
