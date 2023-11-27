NFL

Vikings Injury Report: Will Justin Jefferson play on MNF in Week 12 vs. the Bears?

Injuries have held the Minnesota Vikings from reaching their full potential in 2023. Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles in Week 8 and is out for the rest of the season. On top of that, Minnesota has been without All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson for the last six games in a row due to a hamstring injury. 

Joshua Dobbs is 2-1 as Minnesota’s starting QB, but he hasn’t had the chance to play with Jefferson yet. The Vikings are home tonight for MNF vs. the Bears and Jefferson has not been ruled out just yet. However, Minnesota has a bye in Week 13 and that’s an extra week of recovery that the 24-year-old could have. We’ll have to see if he’s ready to go before kickoff.

The Vikings patiently await the return of Justin Jefferson


When it comes to being an explosive playmaker, Justin Jefferson fits the bill.  He averages (98.1) yards per game for his career and was averaging (114.2) yards per game before his injury in Week 5. Jefferson was on pace to have another incredible season for the Vikings, but it was put on hold due to injury. Nobody wants to be back on the field more than the 2022 AP Offensive Player of the Year.

However, the Vikings know Jefferson is a top 3 player at his position and they want to keep him long-term. Keeping Jefferson healthy adds to the equation. Before the season, the two sides had the opportunity to sign a massive contract extension. The two parties were not able to get a deal done and that is something that needs to happen this offseason. Minnesota would love to see Jefferson healthy during their final stretch of games to finish the 2023 season. Playoffs are not out of the equation yet for the Vikings if they can continue to win.


Without Jefferson, the Vikings have gone 5-1. They’re currently 6-5 this season and will be at home tonight vs. the Bears. Minnesota has until 3:00 p.m. EST to put Jefferson back on the active 53-man roster. If that doesn’t happen, he will not be able to play in Week 12. That is likely Minnesota’s plan and it’s a smart decision.

There is no need for them to rush Jefferson back in Week 12 when they have a bye in Week 13. That gives him extra time to fully recover from a hamstring injury that landed him on the IR. If the season ended today, the Vikings would be the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs. Having Jefferson healthy for the postseason is also playing into the receiver likely making his return in Week 14 vs. the Raiders.

