Verona vs Venezia live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Sunday, Venezia will meet Hellas Verona at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in an attempt to climb out of the relegation zone.

Verona vs Venezia Preview

Hellas Verona was defeated to a 2-2 draw by AS Roma in Serie A last Saturday, despite having a two-goal lead. They have now won three and drawn one of their previous five league games, going undefeated in all but one of them.

I Gialloblu are now tenth in Serie A, six points behind Lazio in the Conference League qualification slot, with 37 points from 26 games.

Venezia, like the hosts, failed to make it two wins in a row when they were beaten to a 1-1 stalemate by Genoa last time out. This came after a 2-1 win at Torino on February 12, which ended their seven-game winless streak in all competitions.

Venezia is currently in 17th place with 22 points from 25 games, despite having one game in hand. They are level on points with Cagliari, who are in danger of relegation.

When does Verona vs Venezia kick-off?

The Verona vs Venezia will kick off at 19:00 on 27th February 2022 at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.

Verona vs Venezia Team News

Verona Team News

Verona has reported injuries of Gianluca Frabotta, Ivor Pandur, Miguel Veloso, Pawel Dawidowicz, and Mateusz Praszelik.

Verona possible starting lineup:

Montipo; Faraoni, Ceccherini, Sutalo; Depaoli, Tameze, Ilic, Lazovic; Barak, Caprari; Simeone

Venezia Team News

Arnor Sigurdsson, Sofiane Kiyine, Tyrone Ebuehi, and Luca Lezzerini is injured for Venezia.

Venezia possible starting lineup:

Romero; Mateju, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Haps; Busio, Cuisance, Crnigoj; Aramu, Henry, Okereke