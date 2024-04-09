Record 14-time European champions Real Madrid will cross paths with UEFA Champions League holders Manchester City in a mouth-watering quarter-final first leg this week. Continue reading to learn all about the Clash of the Titans.

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg: Real Madrid vs Manchester City – Time, Place & Where To Watch In US

Carlo Ancelotti’s spirited Real Madrid will welcome Pep Guardiola’s formidable Manchester City to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash. The game will kick off at 9 PM CEST / 3 PM EST / 12 PM PT on Tuesday, April 9.

Fans in the United States can watch the pick of the quarter-finals live on Paramount+, ViX, and fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Preview

Form

Hosts Real Madrid are coming into the game in fine form, having won their last three matches in La Liga. They faced Copa del Rey winners Athletic Bilbao in their last La Liga outing, inflicting a 2-0 defeat upon the Basque outfit at San Mames. The Whites currently have a comfortable eight-point lead at the top of the Spanish top-flight standings and are expected to get to the finish line without any issues.

Manchester City, too, have shown a rich vein of form lately, not tasting defeat in their last 25 games in all competitions. Guardiola‘s side have also won their last two Premier League fixtures. They first beat Aston Villa 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium before imposing a 4-2 defeat upon Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Team News

Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba are still on the mend and will not feature in the quarter-final tie. Eder Militao and Dani Ceballos have recovered but are unlikely to make the starting XI.

Manchester City, meanwhile, will be without Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake, who did not travel with the squad due to injuries. Josko Gvardiol also picked up a knock in City’s previous outing but should be fit for the Bernabeu showdown on Tuesday night.

Head-To-Head

Real Madrid and Manchester City have been meeting quite frequently in the UEFA Champions League, with their most recent encounter coming in last year’s semi-finals. The Whites held City to a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu but came undone at the Etihad Stadium, suffering an embarrassing 4-0 defeat.

Overall, the two sides have met 10 times in the tournament of champions. Los Merengues have won four, lost three, and played out three draws.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Prediction

Real Madrid have been playing with a lot of vigor this season, primarily thanks to the brilliant Jude Bellingham and in-form Vinicius Jr. At home, they will look to make a statement of intent and give themselves a fighting chance for next week’s return leg.

We expect the hosts to win this one but not without conceding from trigger-happy City. We are backing Real Madrid to bag a 3-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night.