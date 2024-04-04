Soccer

“We have to show up and do our job” – Pep Guardiola Optimistic Of Manchester City’s Chances In The Premier League Race Against Liverpool & Arsenal

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Pep Guardiola Manchester City Premier League
Pep Guardiola Manchester City Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he sees Liverpool and Arsenal dropping points over the next eight games in the Premier League, urging his players to pounce on the opportunity when it arrives.

Premier League Race Could Go Down To The Wire This Season

We are witnessing one of the most intense and unpredictable Premier League races in recent memory. Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City are all well within reach of the title, and by the looks of it, it could go down to the wire.

With 68 points on the board after 30 matches, Arsenal are currently leading the Premier League race. In second place, we have Liverpool, who are sitting a point behind the Gunners, but have a game in hand. Finally, Manchester City sit a point away from the north Londoners in third.

With plenty of tricky fixtures still to come this season, it will be difficult for Liverpool and Arsenal to keep a 100% record. Guardiola, for one, does not think it will be a straightforward sail for the teams in front.

Pep Guardiola Wants Manchester City To Capitalize When Liverpool & Arsenal Tumble

The Spanish tactician appeared in a good mood after his team thumped fourth-placed Aston Villa 4-1 in their Premier League meeting on Wednesday (April 3). Speaking to the press, he predicted both Liverpool and Arsenal would drop points and encouraged his team to keep their head down and get as many points as possible.

Guardiola said (via Liverpool World):

If we win all our games, it will be down to the last day because they are not five, six, seven points in front. It will not be easy. I see Liverpool and Arsenal dropping points, but you never know.

We have to show up and do our job and don’t regret that we should have won that game because they lost the game after.

He concluded by adding:

We cannot control what they do. We have to win our games, that’s all we can do.”

Manchester City will travel to Crystal Palace for their upcoming Premier League appointment on Saturday (April 6). Liverpool will play their game in hand against Sheffield United on Thursday (April 4). Lastly, Arsenal will face Brighton & Hove Albion away from home on Saturday.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
