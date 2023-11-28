Soccer

UEFA Champions League: PSG vs Newcastle United – Time, Where To Watch In US, H2H & Prediction

Sushan Chakraborty
PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Will Look To Win The Champions League This Season
Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Premier League high-fliers Newcastle United will square off on Matchday 5 of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season. Continue reading to know all the key details about the important fixture.

PSG vs Newcastle United: Time, Date & Venue

PSG will welcome Newcastle United to the Parc des Princes for their UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 encounter. The highly anticipated fixture will kick off at 3 P.M. ET on Tuesday (November 28). Fans in the Pacific Timezone (PT) can watch the game at 12:00 P.M. PT.

PSG vs Newcastle United: Where To Watch In US & Canada

Soccer fans in the United States cannot watch the game live on television. However, they have a couple of options when it comes to streaming it, with Paramount+ and ViX both carrying the Champions League bout.

Fans in Canada, meanwhile, can stream the game live on DAZN.

PSG vs Newcastle United: Recent Form & Head To Head Record

PSG are coming into Tuesday night’s fixture in commendable form. Led by the sensational Kylian Mbappe, the Parisians secured a 5-2 victory over Monaco in Ligue 1 over the weekend. The victory, which marked their sixth league success on the bounce, allowed them to maintain their position at the top of the Ligue 1 rankings.

In their previous UEFA Champions League outing, however, Luis Enrique’s boss fell a little short. At San Siro, Les Parisiens succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to the mighty AC Milan. The defeat in Italy left them in a vulnerable shape in the Group F rankings.

They only have six points on the board after four matches, a point less than table-toppers Borussia Dortmund. While PSG have the opportunity to overcome the deficit in the next couple of games, they can also drop out of the top two spots if they are not careful.

Newcastle United are also coming into Matchday 5 with a big win under their belt. Eddie Howe’s side bagged a massive 4-1 victory over Chelsea over the weekend, bouncing back from the shock 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth in the best possible fashion.

Like PSG, Newcastle United also fell to a defeat in their previous Champions League outing, losing 2-0 to leaders Dortmund. They are currently at the bottom of Group F with four points, meaning they desperately need a victory to keep themselves alive in the race for the Round Of 16.

Newcastle and PSG have only met each other once in their history, with that encounter coming at St. James’ Park in October. Playing in front of their fans, Newcastle secured an emphatic 4-1 win over the French champions.

PSG vs Newcastle United: Prediction

Newcastle United can be a force to be reckoned with if they get going. They have a formidable attack, a gifted midfield, and a sturdy backline, worthy of giving PSG a real run for their money. However, we believe the Parisians have a deeper squad and a more experienced coach in their ranks, making them the favorites to clinch maximum points on Tuesday.

We are predicting a 3-2 victory for PSG at the Parc des Princes on Matchday 5.

