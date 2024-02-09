Soccer

“It is absurd to think you could coach him” – Former Real Madrid Manager Jose Mourinho Says He Regrets Not Having The ‘Honor’ Of Having Lionel Messi In His Squad

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Lionel Messi Joined MLS Side Inter Miami In July
Former Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has named Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi as the player he would most like to have managed. The Portuguese soon clarified that it was impossible to coach the Argentina icon, saying he already knew everything there was to know about soccer.

Jose Mourinho Expresses Lionel Messi Regret

One of the most successful managers in Europe, Mourinho, has coached some of the best players in history, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Frank Lampard, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. However, the legendary tactician does not believe his resume is complete, as he has not had the “honor” of having Messi in his squad.

When asked to name the player he would most like to have managed, Mourinho told Ohm (via GOAL):

For example, I never got to train Lionel Messi, but then nobody can train Messi. It is absurd to think you could coach him, because he was born with everything and already knows everything. He might teach you some things.

All you could say is that you had the honor of having him in your squad. To stay in the Roma theme, I would’ve liked to have [Daniele] De Rossi at Inter and Real Madrid, but it was not possible. I also wanted [Francesco] Totti at Inter, despite his age at the time, but it was not possible either. These are players I always wanted in my career.

Mourinho Could Still Fulfill Messi Dream At Inter Miami

If the stars align over the next few months, Mourinho could fulfill the dream of managing eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss is without a job after getting the sack at AS Roma. He has put his plans of managing a Saudi Arabian club on hold for the time being but is open to offers.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, has failed to live up to expectations in pre-season despite having the ex-Barcelona quartet of Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba at their disposal. They have lost five of their seven pre-season friendlies since November, winning just one of them.

If the Herons do not show signs of life in the coming weeks, there is a chance that the management could show Tata Martino the exit door. Mourinho, who has won it all in his managerial career, could then emerge as a no-brainer choice for the Major League Soccer outfit.

