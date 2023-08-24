Soccer

U.S. Open Cup 2023: Messi Magic Continues As Inter Miami Move Into The Final

Sushan Chakraborty
Lionel Messi Celebrating After Assisting Against Cincinnati In U.S. Open Cup
Inter Miami skipper Lionel Messi produced another masterclass as the Herons picked up a comeback shootout win over Cincinnati FC in the U.S. Open Cup semi-final on Wednesday (August 23). Courtesy of their exhilarating victory, Miami will face Houston Dynamo in the U.S. Open Cup final on September 27.

Inter Miami Showed Excellent Fighting Spirit Against Cincinnati

Playing at Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium, the hosts got off to an impressive start early in the game. Just 18 minutes in, Luciano Acosta received a headed pass from Aaron Boupendza inside the box and calmly slotted it past the keeper. The goal took the wind out of the visitors’ sails and they spent the remainder of the half scrambling for opportunities.

Eight minutes into the second half, Brandon Vazquez carved out some space outside the box and went for goal with a right-footed drive. The ball flew past Inter Miami stopper Drake Callender and nestled into the bottom-left corner. Trailing by two goals, Inter Miami desperately needed some inspiration to get back into the game, and their captain did not disappoint.

In the 68th minute, Messi stood over a free-kick on the left flank, scanning the opposition for weaknesses. He then whipped the ball into the box with pace, setting up compatriot Leonardo Campana for a header.

The goal allowed Messi and Co. to get a foothold, but the job was only half done. The game had crept into the seventh minute of stoppage time when the Vice City popped up with the equalizer, and once again, it was the Argentine connection. Showcasing unmatched vision and impeccable execution, Messi found Campana with a lobbed pass into the Cincinnati box, and the forward made no mistake in heading it in. With the scoreline level at 2-2, the game rolled into extra time.

Josef Martinez gave Miami the lead in the 93rd minute, but Yuya Kubo pulled it back for the home side seven minutes before the whistle. Following a 3-3 draw at the end of extra time, penalties commenced. Gerardo Martino’s Miami converted all five of their spot-kicks while Cincinnati missed their fifth (Nick Hagglund), which saw the visitors become the first U.S. Open Cup finalists.

Lionel Messi was Miami’s best player

Although he failed to score for the first time since joining Miami (10 goals, 7 games), Lionel Messi was still his team’s best player. In addition to providing two assists, he showed tremendous composure, linked up flawlessly with teammates, and created one chance after another. Messi created five chances and completed five dribbles on Tuesday, more than anyone on the pitch. He also played a whopping 16 passes into the final third and delivered five accurate long balls.

Cincinnati did somehow manage to stop Messi’s scoring run, but they simply had no answer for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s unmatched creativity.

