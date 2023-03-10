Tyson Fury has called out Oleksandr Usyk in a video he posted on social media—watch Fury’s comments on Usyk’s proposed offer below.

“USYK, YOU AND YOUR TEAM ARE WORTH 30%” 👀 @Tyson_Fury hits back at Oleksandr Usyk over recent negotiations for a fight between the pair. Do you agree? 🤔 #TysonFury #OleksandrUsyk #GypsyKing #BoxingFans pic.twitter.com/2ChTmjnIvc — IFL TV (@IFLTV) March 10, 2023

In his announcement on Instagram, Fury said, “They want 50 percent, Usyk and all this, Tyson is being greedy.”

“Where I’m standing, Usyk, you and your team are worth 30 percent. You either take it or leave it and if you don’t want it, I’ll fight Daniel Dubois at The Copperbox and get a few million dollars.”

Fury further threatened to deduct a percentage from his proposed thirty percent every day a deal was not signed.

‘The Gypsy King’ offered Usyk a 30% cut on the fight. In response, Usyk’s promoter, Alex Krassuryk, said that Fury rejected a scenario with him receiving 60 percent of the purse. Krassuryk suggested that Fury had no interest in the fight.

“According to their reports, Tyson Fury was asking for too much money.

Even if Usyk would get zero for the fight, it would still not be sufficient for Tyson,” Krassuryk said in an interview with iDBoxing.

Finally, after all of this, Oleksandr Usyk called Fury’s bluff. Watch Usyk’s response below.

Usyk accepted Fury’s offer, but only under the condition that Fury donates £ 1 million of his purse to the Ukrainian people.

Fury responded to this by saying, “sign the contract.”