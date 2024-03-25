Tottenham Hotpsur are reportedly preparing a £30-£40million early summer bid for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who has been a long-term target for the North Londoners.

Conor Gallagher’s future at Stamford Bridge is being questioned once more, with reports suggesting that long-term admirers Tottenham Hotspur are readying a £30-£40million move for the England international midfielder.

Gallagher has just 12 months remaining on his contract with Chelsea, and the Blues hierarchy are said to be open to offers for the 24-year-old as they look to balance their finances to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

It is claimed that Spurs will attempt to secure Gallagher’s signature at a reduced price this summer, and will attempt to ‘low-ball’ Chelsea as they are aware of their troubling financial situation.

As we have seen with Everton and Nottingham Forest in recent months, point deductions are a real possibility for any side that breaks the Premier League‘s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

According to Football Insider‘s report, Chelsea are on the brink of breaching these rules, which means that they need to raise funds before the June 30 deadline, leaving several players, academy graduates especially, at risk of being sold in the summer.

Tottenham’s current proposed transfer fee is well below the Blues’ £50m valuation of the Cobham academy product. Spurs already made an attempt to sign the Englishman in January, but to no avail.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will now reignite their interest in Gallagher ahead of the summer transfer window however, following the midfielder’s impressive season in West London despite Chelsea’s lowly league position.

Gallagher Impresses Under Mauricio Pochettino

With question marks over his future at the club clouding his pre-season, Gallagher has concentrated on his football and has impressed massively under Mauricio Pochettino this season.

He has been key in the club’s run to the semi-final of the FA Cup, scoring in the 3-1 win over Aston Villa in the fourth round, before netting a 90th minute winner against Leeds United in the last-16.

Gallagher has made a total of 38 appearances across all competitions for the Blues this term, more than any other player, in which he has registered four goals and seven assists.

The ex-Crystal Palace loanee has also maintained his position within Gareth Southgate’s England squad too, most recently starting in the 1-0 defeat to Brazil alongside Declan Rice, and looks set to be part of the travelling squad to the upcoming European Championship in Germany this summer.