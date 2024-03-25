Soccer

Tottenham Prepare £30-£40m Early Summer Bid For Chelsea Midfielder Conor Gallagher

Author image
Cai Parry
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tottenham Gallagher
Tottenham Gallagher

Tottenham Hotpsur are reportedly preparing a £30-£40million early summer bid for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who has been a long-term target for the North Londoners.

Tottenham Prepare Bid For Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher’s future at Stamford Bridge is being questioned once more, with reports suggesting that long-term admirers Tottenham Hotspur are readying a £30-£40million move for the England international midfielder.

Gallagher has just 12 months remaining on his contract with Chelsea, and the Blues hierarchy are said to be open to offers for the 24-year-old as they look to balance their finances to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

It is claimed that Spurs will attempt to secure Gallagher’s signature at a reduced price this summer, and will attempt to ‘low-ball’ Chelsea as they are aware of their troubling financial situation.

As we have seen with Everton and Nottingham Forest in recent months, point deductions are a real possibility for any side that breaks the Premier League‘s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

According to Football Insider‘s report, Chelsea are on the brink of breaching these rules, which means that they need to raise funds before the June 30 deadline, leaving several players, academy graduates especially, at risk of being sold in the summer.

Tottenham’s current proposed transfer fee is well below the Blues’ £50m valuation of the Cobham academy product. Spurs already made an attempt to sign the Englishman in January, but to no avail.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will now reignite their interest in Gallagher ahead of the summer transfer window however, following the midfielder’s impressive season in West London despite Chelsea’s lowly league position.

Gallagher Impresses Under Mauricio Pochettino

With question marks over his future at the club clouding his pre-season, Gallagher has concentrated on his football and has impressed massively under Mauricio Pochettino this season.

He has been key in the club’s run to the semi-final of the FA Cup, scoring in the 3-1 win over Aston Villa in the fourth round, before netting a 90th minute winner against Leeds United in the last-16.

Gallagher has made a total of 38 appearances across all competitions for the Blues this term, more than any other player, in which he has registered four goals and seven assists.

The ex-Crystal Palace loanee has also maintained his position within Gareth Southgate’s England squad too, most recently starting in the 1-0 defeat to Brazil alongside Declan Rice, and looks set to be part of the travelling squad to the upcoming European Championship in Germany this summer.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Cai Parry

Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
View All Posts By Cai Parry
Author Image

Cai Parry

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
View All Posts By Cai Parry

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Tottenham Gallagher
Soccer

LATEST Tottenham Prepare £30-£40m Early Summer Bid For Chelsea Midfielder Conor Gallagher

Author image Cai Parry  •  Mar 25 2024
Manchester United Ace Harry Maguire
Soccer
“He’s got everything” – Harry Maguire Heaps Praise On Manchester United Teammate, Likens Him To Sensational Jude Bellingham
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 22 2024

England and Manchester United center-back Harry Maguire has showered praise on teen sensation Kobbie Mainoo, saying his maturity reminds him of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham. Kobbie Mainoo Is In…

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Christian Falk Issues Discouraging Update On Potential Jurgen Klopp Successor
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 22 2024

Renowned German journalist Christian Falk has claimed Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is unlikely to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. The BILD journalist instead added Real Madrid to the mix,…

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking on
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Charles Watts Claims Gunners Like 25-Year-Old Striker But Cites Reasons Why Move May Not Materialize
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 22 2024
Barcelona President Joan Laporta
Soccer
“That’s not a gift” – Barcelona President Insists He Is Not Wary Of Kylian Mbappe’s Switch To Real Madrid, Predicts Dressing Room Turmoil
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 22 2024
Real Madrid Ace Jude Bellingham Has Been One Of The Leaders In Non-Penalty Goals Scored
Soccer
10 Highest-Paid Players Across Top 5 European Leagues (Mar 2024): Real Madrid Starboy Jude Bellingham Is The Youngest Player To Feature
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 22 2024
Arsenal Legend Ian Wright
Soccer
“He used to wear sharp studs” – Club Legend Ian Wright Names Arsenal Teammate Who Was ‘Crazy’ In Training
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 21 2024
Arrow to top