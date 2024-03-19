Scoring in an English Premier League game is no mean feat. From high-pressing powerhouses to low-block masters, challenges come in various shapes and sizes, making it difficult for coaches and players to find a way through.

Since the league’s facelift in 1992, only a handful of teams have gone over 30 consecutive matches without failing to find the back of the net. Today, we will take a brief look at who they are.

Continue reading to meet the five teams with the longest scoring streaks in the history of the Premier League:

#5 Brighton & Hove Albion – 32 Games

Roberto De Zerbi is one of the most exciting managers in Europe at the moment. The Italian has a fearless approach to games. Under him, Brighton & Hove Albion have learned to dominate possession, create regular goalscoring opportunities, and score with remarkable frequency.

De Zerbi’s Brighton enjoyed their best-ever Premier League scoring run between March 2023 and December 2023, netting in 32 consecutive matches. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal halted their scoring run on December 17, beating them 2-0 at Emirates Stadium.

Brighton will not win a trophy in the 2023-24 season, but they are on course to finish in the top half of the Premier League table.

#4 Manchester United – 36 Games

Manchester United have lost their free-scoring identity since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement at the end of the 2012-13 season. Under the legendary manager, they used to be a formidable attacking unit, rarely failing to hit the mark.

Between December 2007 and November 2008, the Red Devils scored in 36 successive games in the English top flight. Aston Villa ended their scoring run on November 22, 2008, holding them to a goalless draw at Villa Park.

The Mancunians won the Premier League title in the 2008-09 season, amassing 90 points from 38 matches.

#3 Liverpool – 36 Games

Nineteen-time English champions Liverpool went 36 games without failing to score between March 2019 and February 2020. Underdogs Watford ended the Reds’ glory run in the 2019-20 season, beating them 3-0 at Vicarage Road on February 29.

Of course, the defeat did not dampen the Merseysiders’ spirits. Jurgen Klopp’s side swiftly recovered from the setback and resumed their title charge, eventually winning it ahead of Manchester City. It marked their first league title win in 30 long years.

#2 Tottenham Hotspur – 39 Games

Tottenham Hotspur are the second team on this list, scoring in 39 consecutive Premier League matches between March 2023 and March 2024. Spurs’ sensational scoring run came to a screeching halt in their last league game on Saturday (March 16), as Fulham inflicted a demoralizing 3-0 defeat upon them at Craven Cottage.

Ange Postecoglou, who oversaw 27 of those 39 matches, will go trophyless in his debut season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Already out of all cup competitions, Spurs are sitting in fifth place in the league standings — three points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

#1 Arsenal – 55 Games

At the summit sit current Premier League leaders Arsenal. The Gunners, who are one of the most decorated teams in English soccer, scored in 55 consecutive Premier League matches between May 2001 to November 2002. Arch-rivals Manchester United ended their goalscoring streak in the English top flight, beating them 2-0 at Old Trafford on December 7, 2002.

Owing to their ruthless scoring streak, then-Arsene Wenger’s team sensationally won the 2001-02 Premier League title. Not only did they score in every single match that season, but they also managed to avoid defeat in 35 games (29 W, 6 D).