Tottenham Target Neto & Eze In Hunt For Winger

Ange Postecoglou is looking to bring a new winger to Tottenham Hotspur as their marquee signing in the summer, with both Wolves’ Pedro Neto and Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze the main targets at this stage.

Spurs already have Heung-min Son, Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon and Bryan Gil who are capable of playing out wide, however it is unknown whether Werner’s transfer will be made a permanent one and Gil is being tipped to depart at the end of the campaign.

It is believed that Postecoglou wants to add further pace out wide when signing a winger this summer, which both Neto and Eze can provide in abundance.

The pair have impressed at their respective clubs over the last few seasons, with Neto boasting three goals and 11 assists for Wolves this term, whilst Eze has five goals and three assists for the Eagles.

Tottenham wanted to sign a player of their calibre in the winter, however the inflated prices during the January window prohibited that and led to Werner being signed on loan, who has pleased staff in North London thus far.

All focus will now be put on landing a player of the sort during the upcoming summer transfer window, with both Neto and Eze identified as the players who best fit the bill.

Spurs Face Competition For Neto & Eze

Not only are Tottenham interested in Palace’s Eze, but the Independent report that Manchester City are very keen on the two-time England international.

Pep Guardiola, like Postecoglou, is also said to be looking to add to his ranks out wide, with Eze being the preferred target. City have held a long-standing interest in the former Arsenal academy player, and it is believed that he is currently more swayed by a move to the Etihad rather than anywhere else.

This would explain why whispers of Spurs’ interest in Neto have intensified as of late, although there could be as much competition in landing his signature too.

North London rivals Arsenal have long been linked with the Portugal international, and even though they remain interested – they are expected to prioritize signings in other areas of the pitch first.

A move for Neto would likely include plenty of negotiations around the price due to his fitness record. The 23-year-old has had several serious knee, ankle and hamstring injuries since his arrival at Molineux, most recently missing nine matches between October and December after suffering with a hamstring problem.

His serious knee injury came during the 2020/21 season when he was forced off in a 1-0 defeat to Fulham. It kept him out of 52 games for club and country across a 10 month period, therefore Spurs will be wary before offering a large fee to secure his services when the transfer window opens in the summer.