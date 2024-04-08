From legendary Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas to Bayern Munich’s evergreen icon Manuel Neuer, we have seen our fair share of world-class goalkeepers in the 21st century. They have made unimaginable saves game after game and led their teams when the going got rough, helping their clubs to domestic as well as continental glory.

Today, we will take a look at a handful of top goalkeepers across the top 10 European leagues who lead the way in terms of efficiency. Here are the top five shot-stoppers in Europe who have kept the most clean sheets since 2001:

#5 Petr Cech: 309 Clean Sheets

Chelsea legend Petr Cech kicks off the list in style, keeping 309 clean sheets in 711 matches during his illustrious career. Cech, who retired at Arsenal in July 2019, spent a decade of his career playing for the Stamford Bridge outfit. He featured in 494 games for the Pensioners, conceding 393 goals and keeping 228 clean sheets.

Cech, who currently works as an advisor at Chelsea, enjoyed a trophy-laden stay in west London. Between 2004-05 and 2014-15 seasons, Cech won four Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League trophy, three Carabao Cups, one UEFA Europa League trophy, and four FA Cups.

#4 Iker Casillas: 315 Clean Sheets

Real Madrid’s finest-ever goalkeeper Iker Casillas has claimed the fourth spot, keeping a staggering 315 clean sheets in 812 games in all club competitions. ‘San Iker’, as he was so affectionately christened by Real Madrid fans, kept 264 clean sheets in 725 games for the All-Whites in all competitions between 1999 and 2015. The second leg of his career came at FC Porto, where he kept 74 clean sheets in 156 appearances.

Casillas won every major honor at his boyhood club, Real Madrid, including four UEFA Champions League trophies and five La Liga titles. He won a couple of Portuguese Super Cups during his Porto stay.

#3 Gianluigi Buffon: 319 Clean Sheets

The finest goalkeeper Italy has ever produced, Gianluigi Buffon kept 319 clean sheets in 694 matches across his top-flight career. The goalkeeping icon, who retired at Parma at the age of 45, produced his finest performances during his legendary stint at Juventus. The 2006 FIFA World Cup winner played 685 games (including the brief run in Serie B) for the Bianconeri in all competitions, conceding 539 goals and keeping 322 clean sheets.

Buffon won 26 trophies during his storied career, including 11 league titles and six domestic cups. He, however, could not get his hands on the UEFA Champions League, despite playing three finals.

#2 Manuel Neuer: 323 Clean Sheets

Arguably the most impactful goalkeeper of the 21st century, Bayern Munich ace Manuel Neuer has kept 323 clean sheets in 715 matches. The 38-year-old, who has taught the world how to be effective as a sweeper, has played for just two clubs in his career — Schalke and Bayern Munich. He kept 80 clean sheets in 203 games for the former and 242 in 512 appearances for the latter.

Neuer has won every trophy he has vied for during his time at Bayern Munich. He has claimed 11 Bundesliga titles, two UEFA Champions Leagues, and two FIFA Club World Cups, emerging as one of the most decorated players in the club’s history.

#1 Pepe Reina: 345 Clean Sheets

Keeping a staggering 345 clean sheets in 891 matches, Liverpool legend Pepe Reina has claimed the top spot in the rankings. The Spanish goalkeeper, who is playing for Villarreal this season, has represented some top clubs across his career, including Barcelona, Liverpool, Napoli, Bayern Munich, and AC Milan. Most of his games and clean sheets came during his eight-year stay at Anfield. He played 394 matches for the club in all competitions, conceding 339 goals and keeping 177 clean sheets.

Reina has won one Bundesliga title, one UEFA Supercup, and one FA Cup so far, among other honors.