Stefan Borson, who used to work as a financial advisor at Manchester City, has suggested Chelsea sell three of their academy players before June 30 to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. Borson believes the Blues must sell Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja, and Conor Gallagher for sizable fees to maximize profits and avoid penalties.

Chelsea Need To Raise Over £100 Million From Transfers This Summer

Premier League giants Chelsea have splurged around £1 billion since Toddy Boehly took over in 2022. They have used the funds to sign some of the most sought-after young players in the world but have not produced the results to show for their spending.

They finished 12th in the Premier League last season, thus missing out on the UEFA Champions League qualification bonus. The Pensioners are currently toiling in 11th place in the league standings and are unlikely to qualify for any European competitions for next season as well.

With no bonus on the horizon and transfer fees piling up, Chelsea need to make over £100 million ($125.81 million) by offloading players in the summer transfer window. Only then can they hope to avoid breaking FFP rules.

Chelsea’s Premier League peers, Everton and Nottingham Forest, recently received penalties for going overboard with their spending. While Everton received a 10-point deduction for their breaches, Nottingham Forest saw their tally slashed by four. Borson, however, believes Chelsea’s losses are much higher than both of those clubs, which could result in a much bigger penalty.

Financial Advisor Tips Blues To Offload 3 Academy Players

Chelsea’s Cobham academy has produced many-a-gem over the years; players who have helped the team win big trophies. Now, they could potentially save the west Londoners from massive deductions.

On talkSPORT, Borson said:

“Really, they have to find buyers for Trevoh Chalobah for £20m ($25.16m), Armando Broja for £40m ($50.32m), and Conor Gallagher for £50m ($62.90m).

“It’s those sorts of deals that need to be done. And by the way, they all need to be done by June 30. That, as we know, is articulated within the Forest decision. There’s a whole conversation about how hard it is to sell players in the period before June. The Premier League actually suggested that more or less that it was impossible.”

Chelsea sold Mason Mount to Manchester United for £55 million ($69.20 million) on July 1. Initially, there was an assumption that the sale would go on this year’s books, reducing Chelsea’s deficit to a more manageable £45 million ($56.61 million). However, now it has come to light that the sale took place before July, which helped the Blues avoid FFP penalties last summer.