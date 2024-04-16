Soccer

“I’m so, so upset about the situation” – Mauricio Pochettino Slams Chelsea Duo Over Unacceptable Behavior In Everton Win


Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has criticized Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke for being involved in an altercation with Cole Palmer over who would take the penalty against Everton. He called their conduct unacceptable and warned he would not tolerate such incidents.

Nicholas Jackson & Noni Madueke Wanted To Take Chelsea Penalty Ahead Of Cole Palmer

Chelsea secured an emphatic 6-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League on Monday night (April 15). Scoring four goals, Palmer emerged as the star of the show. However, his heroics did not get the attention they deserved due to the penalty row involving Jackson and Madueke.

In the 61st minute, Madueke drew a foul from James Tarkowski inside the Everton box, winning a penalty for the hosts at Stamford Bridge. Having won the penalty, the winger thought it was his right to take the resulting spot-kick. Jackson, who had scored just before the break, also vied for the ball, while the designated penalty-kick taker Palmer tried to assert his authority. As the situation refused to defuse itself, Chelsea captain Conor Gallagher arrived at the scene to give the ball back to Palmer, allowing him to score his fourth goal of the night.

Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino Calls Penalty Tussle Unacceptable

This unexpected bust-up caught Chelsea fans, as well as Pochettino, off guard, with the manager expressing his disappointment over it. Discussing the incident after the game, the Argentine said (via Irish Examiner):

The players know, the club knows that Palmer is the penalty-taker. 

I’m so, so upset about the situation. In every country, people are watching the game and we cannot send this type of image.”

He added:

I want to apologize to our fans. Discipline is the most important thing for the team. It’s a collective sport. I’m not going to accept this type of behavior. I’m going to be very strong. I promise it’s not going to happen again.

We need to move on and talk about the game – 6-0 against a very good team like Everton, clean sheet, I think we should be happy, no?

With the goal, Palmer took his Premier League tally to 20 for the season. He has emerged as the joint Golden Boot contender alongside Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
