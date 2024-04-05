Former Premier League star Joe Cole has heaped praise on Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer after he fired his team to a dramatic 4-3 victory over Manchester United on Thursday night (April 4). The former attacker dubbed Palmer the “signing of the season.”

Cole Palmer Scored Two Stoppage-Time Goals To Seal Chelsea Win

Chelsea and Manchester United squared off at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 30 of the 2023-24 Premier League season. The Blues started brightly, going two goals up inside the first 19 minutes of the game, with Conor Gallagher and Palmer (penalty) finding the back of the net. Mauricio Pochettino’s side, however, could not keep their concentration, which allowed Manchester United to turn it around. Bruno Fernandes’ goal, sandwiched between two strikes from Alejandro Garnacho, put United 3-2 up, leaving the Blues with a mountain to climb in the last quarter of the game.

With the clock ticking down, Chelsea needed someone to deliver, and as has been a regular occurrence this season, Palmer answered the call. In the ninth minute of stoppage time, the 22-year-old dispatched an ice-cool penalty, leveling the score. The following minute, he shipped a piledriver from the edge of the area, finding the back of the net with the help of a deflection. It marked the former Manchester City man’s first senior-team hat-trick and took his Premier League goal tally to 16 for the season.

Joe Cole Calls Cole Palmer The Signing Of The Season

Ex-Chelsea man Cole was spellbound by Palmer’s match-winning performance in Thursday’s triumph over the Red Devils. He praised the England international’s leadership skills, claiming he was showing maturity beyond his years and was the “signing of the season”.

Cole said on TNT Sports (via Football.London):

“He’s lifted this team on so many occasions. Because there are no experienced players around, you are looking for someone who’s got something magical. It’s like Jude Bellingham, when we watch him play we are like, that isn’t a 20-year-old.

“You feel the same with Cole Palmer. He has just been remarkable this season and I would say, signing of the season. He’s just taken this team by the scruff of the neck and said, you are my team and I am going to be the one who drags you through.”

Cole concluded by adding:

“How many people in the stadium thought when he stepped up for that penalty that he might miss this? Nobody. He was as cool as you like – brilliant.”

Palmer and his teammates will return to Premier League action with a clash against Sheffield United on Sunday (April 7).