Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United will look to extend their perfect start to the 2023-24 Premier League campaign when they travel to north London for their clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (August 19). The Red Devils secured an arguably undeserved 1-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend while Spurs were held to a 2-2 draw at Brentford. Both teams are in need of a morale boost, which a win in Saturday’s clash would guarantee.

The Red Devils have been the better team in recent meetings, with them not tasting defeat in their last five clashes with Tottenham (4W, 1D). However, considering the fact that both teams have changed markedly over the summer, it would be short-sighted of us to count the Lilywhites out.

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen will have extra incentive to perform on Saturday, as he will be facing his former club. Before leaving for Inter Milan in January 2020, Eriksen spent six-and-a-half seasons with Spurs, recording 69 goals and 90 assists in 305 games across competitions.

Eriksen, of course, is not the only player who has played for both Premier League sides. Read on to meet five other players who plied their trade at both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur during their professional careers.

#5 Louis Saha

Through his grit, passion, and clutch performances, Louis Saha emerged as a Manchester United legend during his four-year stay at the club. Between 2004 and 2008, Saha played 124 matches for the Red Devils, scoring 42 goals and providing 17 assists. He helped the club to two Premier League titles, one Champions League trophy, one League Cup, and one FA Community Shield.

Saha joined Fulham from United and spent four great years there, which paved the way for his transfer to Tottenham. Surprisingly, Saha failed to make an impact at the club and left after just six months. Between January 2012 and July 2012, Saha played only 12 matches for the north London club, scoring four times.

#4 Fraizer Campbell

Fraizer Campbell is the only player on this list who failed to make it big at both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. But the story was not meant to turn out that way.

One of the most promising players to come out of Manchester United’s academy, Fraizer joined Tottenham on loan as part of the Dimitar Berbatov deal in September 2008. He went on to make 22 appearances for the Lilywhites in the 2008-09 season, scoring thrice and providing four assists across competitions. He returned to United in the summer of 2009 but failed to win Sir Alex Ferguson’s trust.

Later that summer, Sunderland signed Campbell for $4.46 million, concluding his Man United chapter. Campbell left United after only four appearances, with his only start coming in the 2007-08 Premier League season.

#3 Dimitar Berbatov

A gifted goalscorer, Dimitar Berbatov was equally brilliant at Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. The legendary forward joined Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen in 2006 and went on to score 46 times and claim 29 assists in 102 matches across competitions. He was one of Spurs’ best players as they won the League Cup in 2008.

Ahead of the 2008-09 season, United signed Berbatov for then club-record $41.36 million. Over the next four years, he scored 56 goals and claimed 27 assists in 149 matches, helping United to two Premier League titles, one FIFA Club World Cup, two League Cups, and three FA Community Shields.

#2 Teddy Sheringham

Tottenham Hotspur signed legendary striker Teddy Sheringham for $3.43 million from Nottingham Forest in 1992. Over the next five seasons, he emerged as one of the club’s best players, netting 87 times in 175 matches. Sheringham’s exploits caught Manchester United’s eye and a $5.77 million transfer was finalized in the summer of 1997.

Between 1997 and 2001, he won eight trophies at Manchester United, including the treble in the 1998-99 season. Concluding his Old Trafford chapter, Sheringham returned to Spurs in 2001 and spent two more years there, scoring 26 goals in 89 matches across competitions.

#1 Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick is widely hailed as one of Manchester United’s greatest-ever midfielders, and deservedly so. Between 2006 and 2018, the Englishman appeared in 464 matches for the Mancunians, scoring 24 times and providing 36 assists. Carrick was one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s key players and helped the club to five Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy, amongst other honors.

Before making it big at Old Trafford, Carrick spent a couple of seasons at Tottenham Hotspur. He played 75 matches for the Londoners in all competitions, scoring twice.