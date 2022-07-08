Tony Calvin’s Saturday Racing Tips: ITV Horse Racing Tips On Sat 9th July

Tony Calvin’s Saturday racing tips come from the final day of the Newmarket July Festival – including the July Cup, plus he’s got tips at York and Ascot on a busy afternoon of ITV horse racing. See Tony Calvin’s best horse racing tips for Saturday 9th July below and put them in a 74,879/1 acca!
Tony Calvin Horse Racing Tips – Saturday 9th July 2022
1.45 York: GARDEN OASIS @ 14/1
3.00 Ascot: STONE OF DESTINY (e/w) @ 15/1
3:50 Newmarket: PERSUASION @ 25/1
4.25 Newmarket: ROMANTIC PROPOSAL (e/w) @ 11/1
|1.
|
Tony Calvin (Betfair) Horse Racing Best Bets
1.45 York: GARDEN OASIS @ 14/1
CD winner here at York – one of just 3 in the race – and gets in here off a rating of 82 after some average runs this season – 2lbs lower than last time out and 8lbs lower than first run of the campaign this season. Looks the value call.
3.00 Ascot: STONE OF DESTINY (e/w) @ 15/1
Was rated as high as 106 this time last year – hasn’t been hitting those heights since but as a result has dropped to a mark of 87! CD winner here too so the track is fine.
3:50 Newmarket: PERSUASION @ 25/1
Should be hitting peak form this season after three runs. Gets in here with just 8-7 to carry and with last win coming off a 2lbs higher mark looks well-treated at the moment. Expected to go well at a nice price.
4.25 Newmarket: ROMANTIC PROPOSAL (e/w) @ 11/1
Group One winner last season that returned to the track in April with a Listed win at Naas. Goes well fresh so the 75 day break is fine and will love the quick ground. She looks the value call over the main players in the race like – Perfect Power.
