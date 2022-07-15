Kevin Blake’s Saturday Racing Tips | Newmarket Tips On 16th July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Kevin Blake’s Saturday racing tips come from the LIVE ITV horse racing from Newbury and Market Rasen. He has two tips and both are in the LIVE ITV horse races. See Kevin Blake’s best horse racing tips for Saturday 16th July below and put them in a 55/1 double.

Kevin Blake Horse Racing Tips – Saturday 16th July 2022

Kevin Blake (Betfair) Horse Racing Best Bets

Won well at Epsom in April, but even though he’s failed to build on that since wasn’t disgraced last time to be fourth to Coltrane at Royal Ascot in the Ascot Stakes. The winner has since franked that form and the drop back in trip here to 2m 1/2 will suit this Jim Boyle runner.

Highly-tried the last day at Ascot in the G1 Platinum Jubilee Stakes. Into calmer waters here dropped into a Group Three, plus likely that this Ed Walker filly would have needed the run the last day as it came off a 273-day break too.

Bet Kevin Blake’s Saturday Tips – Bet Slip

