Tom Segal Pricewise Newmarket Tips | Craven Meeting Best Bets For Tuesday

The focus switches to the flat this midweek for the 3-day Newmarket Craven Meeting.



Here's what leading horse racing tipster – Tom Segal (Pricewise) – is showcasing as his best horse racing bets at Newmarket today – Tuesday 12th April 2022.

Tom Segal (Pricewise) Tips – Newmarket 12th April 2022



Tom Segal Pricewise Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

3.00 Newmarket – BELL ROCK @ 13/2 with BetUK

The only course and distance winner in the field and looks the value call over the first two in the market. This Andrew Balding horse will also love the good drying ground and has gone well off a break in the past.

3.35 Newmarket – RIBBON ROSE @ 15/2 with BetUK

The Marco Botti yard have been in good form recently. This 3 year-old has wo both career starts and despite having a bit to find on these terms now upped into a Group Three, connections clearly feel the horse is up to the task to pitch her at this level so soon. Looks an interesting alternative to the main three in the betting.

Note: Odds are subject to change

2022 Newmarket Craven Meeting Times and Race Names

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Wednesday 13th April 2022

1:15 – bet365 British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV

1:50 – Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 6f ITV4

2:25 – bet365 European Free Handicap (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4

3:00 – bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m1f ITV4

3:35 – Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4

4:10 – bet365 European Breeders’ Fund Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m RTV

4:45 – bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 1m2f RTV

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Wednesday 13th April 2022

1:15 – Rossdales Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 6f ITV4

2:25 – bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 1m ITV4

3:00 – Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV4

3:35 – bet365 Craven Stakes (Group 3) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV4

4:10 – bet365 British EBF “Confined” Novice Stakes (For Horses Which Have Run No More Than Once) (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV

4:45 – Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365 Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-85) 1m RTV

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Thursday 14th April 2022

1:15 – Alex Scott Maiden Stakes Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 British EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV

2:25 – bet365 British EBF Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 7f RTV

3:00 – Pat Smullen Memorial Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 1m RTV

3:35 – bet365 Feilden Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m1f RTV

4:10 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 7f RTV

4:45 – Price Promise At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (4yo+ 0-95) 5f RTV

More Newmarket Craven Meeting Free Bets