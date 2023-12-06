Soccer

Thriller At Luton Town, Arsenal Escape With Slender Win To Extend Premier League Lead

Sushan Chakraborty
Arsenal Vs Luton Town
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal traveled to Kenilworth Road for their Premier League Matchday 15 clash on Tuesday night (December 5). On paper, it looked like a straightforward affair for the Premier League leaders, but the 17th-placed hosts refused to go down without a fight. After a passionate exchange of blows, the game ended 4-3 in the Gunners’ favor, allowing them to extend their lead at the summit to five points.

Kai Havertz & Declan Rice Save Arsenal’s Blushes At Luton

Arsenal started brightly at Luton, getting their noses in front just 20 minutes into the game. Courtesy of a quick throw-in from Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka got the ball in a dangerous area. The Englishman spotted Gabriel Martinelli inside the box and pulled it back to the penalty spot, allowing the Brazilian to tuck it away.

Having conceded only 10 goals prior to their trip to Luton, Arsenal clearly had the concentration and quality required to defend their lead. However, they shockingly conceded only five minutes later, with an unmarked Gabriel Osho getting on the end of Alfie Doughty’s corner-kick delivery.

Arsenal were shell-shocked by the equalizer but eventually restored their advantage toward the end of the first half. Saka and Ben White exchanged passes on the right before the full-back swung in a dangerous cross into the area. Jesus was the quickest to react and headed the ball in from close range.

Luton bounced back shortly into the second half, with Doughty setting up Elijah Adebayo with another peach of a corner. Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya should have done a lot better to get on the end of that delivery.

In the 57th minute, Luton got the go-ahead goal, once again through a goalkeeping mistake. Ross Barkley dispatched an angled low effort, which somehow went under Raya and rippled the back of the netting. Their lead, however, did not last long.

On the hour mark, under-fire Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz scored the equalizer, applying a deft touch to Jesus’ excellent flick.

Arguably the Gunners’ player of the season, Declan Rice, struck the final blow in the seventh minute of added time. Martin Odegaard swung in a delectable cross into the area, allowing Rice to head it home and win the game for the visitors.

Jesus Was Arsenal’s Most Creative Player

After impressing in Arsenal’s 6-0 win over RC Lens on Champions League Matchday 5, Jesus dazzled with his creativity in the Premier League. The Brazilian produced a peach of a header to give the north Londoners the lead late in the first half. His assist to Havertz was even better, with him showing great resilience to protect the ball from Luton Town defender Teden Mengi and flick it onto the German’s path.

Over the course of the game, Jesus created five chances, took three shots — all of which landed on target, and completed two dribbles. He also made two recoveries and won five duels.

