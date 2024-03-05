Soccer

“He is magnificent there” – Thierry Henry Says Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Has Unlocked A New Facet To England International’s Game

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Arsenal Have Conceded The Least Number Of Goals In Premier League
Arsenal Have Conceded The Least Number Of Goals In Premier League

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has praised Mikel Arteta for giving Declan Rice the freedom to stretch his legs and make himself available in the final third of the pitch. The French icon believes the 48-cap England international has made the position his own, delivering “magnificent” performances game after game.

Declan Rice Scored In Arsenal’s Routing Of Sheffield United

Building on their emphatic 4-1 victory over Newcastle United on February 25, Arsenal claimed a massive 6-0 win over Sheffield United on Matchday 27 of the 2023-24 Premier League season. Rice, who operated in an advanced midfield role, with Jorginho sitting behind him, found the back of the net in the 39th minute.

Latching on to Martin Odegaard’s through ball down the inside-right channel, Bukayo Saka dashed into the box before cutting it back for Rice. The English midfielder, who had made a run toward the center of the box, applied a first-time finish to steer the ball into the bottom-left corner of Ivo Grbic’s goal.

Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Haverz, and Ben White were the other scorers for Arsenal, while Jayden Bogle added to Sheffield’s woes by netting an own goal.

Thierry Henry Thrilled To See Rice Thrive In New Role

Speaking on Sky Sports after Arsenal’s win over Sheffield, Henry lauded Rice for making an impact further up the pitch, adding that he was a better player than Granit Xhaka. The four-time Golden Boot winner remarked (via HITC):

People were talking about, and I know that I am going off to last season, okay, Xhaka last season, ‘oh he is better’. No, he is not better. He plays in a different position, so you cannot see his weaknesses where he used to lose the ball more often than not.

Declan Rice, we know that he is magnificent there, but he playing higher than he has ever played in his career. So, obviously, he is at the end of movement to give assist and to score goals. Look at him – the run he made, you know the header against Luton when he goes into the box. He wants the ball, he is there, he is allowed because he has Jorginho under.”

Rice, who operated as a defensive midfielder at West Ham United, is enjoying his best-ever season in front of goal. The 25-year-old has featured in 27 Premier League games this term, scoring five times and providing five assists.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Bayern Munich Star Harry Kane
Soccer

LATEST Bayern Munich Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Addresses Speculation About Harry Kane’s Future Amid Managerial Turmoil

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 05 2024
Real Madrid Vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League
Soccer
Real Madrid Vs. RB Leipzig – Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Round-Of-16 Clash, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 05 2024

European royalty Real Madrid will meet German high-fliers RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg on Wednesday night (March 6). The 14-time European champions escaped…

Bayern Munich Lazio Champions League Clash
Soccer
UEFA Champions League Round-Of-16: Bayern Munich Vs. Lazio – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 05 2024

An uncharacteristically out-of-sorts Bayern Munich will need to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit to proceed to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals ahead of Italian powerhouse Lazio. Continue reading to learn…

Arsenal Ace Bukayo Saka
Soccer
Top 10 U-25 Players with Most Goal Involvements in Europe’s Top 5 Leagues This Season: Arsenal Ace Bukayo Saka Claims 2nd Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 05 2024
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
Report: Barcelona To Fight Chelsea & Bayern Munich For Highly Rated 18-Year-Old Winger
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 04 2024
Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Will Look To Beat Liverpool And Arsenal In Premier League Race
Soccer
Gary Neville Reveals What Liverpool & Arsenal Must Do To Knock Manchester City Off Their Premier League Perch
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 04 2024
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says Gunners Will Meet With Star’ Agent Ahead Of His Contract Expiry In June
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 04 2024
Arrow to top