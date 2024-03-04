Soccer

Gary Neville Reveals What Liverpool & Arsenal Must Do To Knock Manchester City Off Their Premier League Perch

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Will Look To Beat Liverpool And Arsenal In Premier League Race
Manchester United legend Gary Neville has said Liverpool and Arsenal must come out on top when they square off with Manchester City in the Premier League, warning they cannot rely on other teams to beat the champions.

League leaders Liverpool will welcome second-placed Manchester City to Anfield for their Premier League meeting on March 10. Third-placed Arsenal, meanwhile, will have to try to get the better of the English champions at the Etihad Stadium on March 31.

Gary Neville Claims Liverpool & Arsenal Must Believe They Can Beat Manchester City

Manchester City, who are aiming to become the first-ever team to win four consecutive Premier League titles this season, have been in spellbinding form lately. They are currently on a 19-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with their most recent triumph — a 3-1 win — coming against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon (March 3).

Stopping the Treble holders in their tracks appears to be a daunting task, but Neville believes that Liverpool and Arsenal must have faith in their ability to achieve it. On his podcast, the former full-back said (via LiverpoolECHO):

I genuinely think that Liverpool and Arsenal have to think they are going to beat Manchester City. They have to think that way to create that monumental shift in belief that City have that they are going to win the league.

I always think when we lost titles whether it was Chelsea with (Carlo) Ancelotti or (Sylvain) Wiltord scoring at Old Trafford or (Mark) Overmars scoring at Old Trafford, the team that went on to win it came to Old Trafford and won. They didn’t come to Old Trafford and get a point and played okay, they came and shocked us.

He continued:

I think that is what Liverpool and Arsenal are going to have to do to take the belief away from this Pep Guardiola team, because they will be thinking that it is ominous at this moment in time.

Liverpool have got momentum and energy – and the Klopp factor. Arsenal at this moment are the best performing team, defensively and they’ve now started to hit their stride in attack.”

How Have Liverpool & Arsenal Fared Against Manchester City This Season?

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have faced Manchester City once so far. In their Premier League meeting in November, the two heavyweights played out a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium. Erling Haaland scored the opener for City, which was later canceled out by Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have bested City in their two meetings — first, in the FA Community Shield then in the Premier League. The Gunners beat City on penalties in the FA Community Shield, while in their Premier League meeting in October, Gabriel Martinelli scored the game’s only goal in the 86th minute.

