The Wizards are hesitant to trade Kyle Kuzma with the deadline approaching in two weeks

Zach Wolpin
This offseason, the Wizards traded away two of their top players, Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. It was a clear sign that the franchise was ready to enter a rebuilding period. Through 42 games this season, Washington is 7-35. That is the third-worst record in the NBA and the second-worst in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards are 1-9 in their last 10 games. 

Their best player far and away in 2023-24 has been former NBA Champion Kyle Kuzma. He’s in his third season with the Wizards after being traded to Washington by the Lakers. According to NBA Insider Adrain Wojnarowski, teams have an interest in trading for a win-now player like Kuzma. However, the Wizards are somewhat reluctant to start trade talks with teams right now. They might wait and see what happens over the next two weeks as the deadline quickly approaches.

Would the Wizard even consider trading Kyle Kuzma?


Wins have not come consistently for the Wizards this season and it’s been a struggle for the team. Washington is undoubtedly in a rebuilding period and the team could try to acquire more draft capital and some solid role players. In 2023-24, Kyle Kuzma is hands-down been their best player. He has yet to miss a game this season and his (21.8) points leads the Wizards in 2023-24. After Kuzma, Jordan Poole’s (16.7) points per game are the second-most on the team.

While teams have been reaching out about Kuzma, the Wizards are not budging at the moment. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on his podcast that the Wizards have not sent counter offers or responded at all about trades involving Kyle Kuzma. The team values Kuzma’s production very highly. If they let go of the 28-year-old, it will be a long second half of the season for the Wizards.


Another reason the Wizards might not get a deal done is because of their reported steep asking price for Kuzma. Sam Vecenie of The Athletic noted that Washington could be asking for two first-round picks in exchange for Kuzma. It’s hard to imagine that a team would be willing to give away two firsts for a non-all-star. A first-round pick and a solid role player might be a deal that teams are willing to make. We’ll have to wait and see what happens over the next two weeks as the trade deadline approaches on February 8th.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

