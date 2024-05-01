NBA

How far can the Celtics make it this postseason without Kristaps Porzingis?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Kristaps Porzingis Celtics pic
Kristaps Porzingis Celtics pic

Earlier this week, Celtics’ GM Brad Stevens won Executive of the Year in 2023-24. The moves he made for the team this past offseason set them up for success. That’s why Boston had the best record in the NBA at 64-18. Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis were the two pieces that have helped take Boston to another level this year. 

In Game 4 of Boston’s opening-round series vs. the Heat, Porzingis suffered a non-contact injury. He had to leave the game early in the fourth quarter and did not return. According to leave sources, it’s a calf strain for Porzingis, the same injury that’s kept Giannis Antetokounmpo off the floor for Milwaukee. NBA insider Shams Charania said that Boston is treating this like a one-to-two-week injury for Porzingis and they’ll see how he progresses through rehab.

Who can step up for the Celtics while Kristaps Porzingis is out?


During his professional career, injuries have been a reoccurring issue for Kristaps Porzingis. He’s played 60+ games in a season just once since 2019-20. The 28-year-old played in 57 of Boston’s 82 games this season. Joe Mazzulla and his coaching staff have done what they can this season to try and keep Porzingis healthy. However, a non-contact injury on Monday was unavoidable. Now, Porzinigs is out with no set timetable to return. Not ideal for the  Celtics who were the favorites heading into the playoffs to win the NBA Finals.

With Porzingis out, the Celtics are going to have to go deeper into their bench. In Boston’s two previous seasons, they used veteran big man Al Horford as their center. When Porzingis was acquired, the Celtics were able to bring Horford off the bench and be utilized with their second unit. During the 2024 postseason, Porzingis and Horford are both averaging (26.3) minutes per game. That number is going to increase for Horford who will likely start at center until Porzingis returns. The 37-year-old is more than ready for this moment with 170+ playoff games in his career.


Despite only averaging (4.5) minutes per game in the 2024 playoffs, Luke Kornet’s playing time will increase with Porzingis out. Kornet is seven-foot-two and Boston needs his size on the glass. During the regular season, he averaged (15.6) minutes per game for the Celtics. Expect to see him have a bigger role moving forward until Porzinigs returns. Tonight, the Celtics have Game 5 at home vs. the Heat and have the chance to end this series on their home court. How will Boston look in their first full playoff game this season without Kristaps Porzingis?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
DAngelo Russell Lakers pic
NBA

LATEST Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell could be weighing his options on where he wants to play in 2024-25

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 30 2024
LeBron and Bronny pic
NBA
The Lakers are ‘open’ to drafting Bronny James and helping LeBron fulfill his dream of playing with his son
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 30 2024

After a loss on Monday to the Nuggets, the Lakers’ season is officially over. LeBron James just finished his 21st professional season. The 39-year-old has a $51.4 million player option…

Anthony Edwards Timberwolves pic
NBA
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards is ‘the face of the league’ according to Karl-Anthony Towns
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 29 2024

With a 122-116 win on Sunday, the Timberwolves officially swept the Suns in the first round. Minnesota’s stifling defense led to easy buckets on the offensive end. Phoenix never stood…

Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks pic
NBA
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetkounmpo (calf) is out for Game 3 vs. the Indiana Pacers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 26 2024
Heat vs. Celtics pic
NBA
Miami made a franchise playoff record 23 three-pointers and stole Game 2 on the road vs. Boston
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 25 2024
Anthony Davis Lakers pic 1
NBA
Lakers’ Anthony Davis is upset that he was not named a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 22 2024
Draymond Green Warriors pic
NBA
Sources report that the Warriors could try and trade Draymond Green this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 19 2024
Arrow to top