Earlier this week, Celtics’ GM Brad Stevens won Executive of the Year in 2023-24. The moves he made for the team this past offseason set them up for success. That’s why Boston had the best record in the NBA at 64-18. Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis were the two pieces that have helped take Boston to another level this year.

In Game 4 of Boston’s opening-round series vs. the Heat, Porzingis suffered a non-contact injury. He had to leave the game early in the fourth quarter and did not return. According to leave sources, it’s a calf strain for Porzingis, the same injury that’s kept Giannis Antetokounmpo off the floor for Milwaukee. NBA insider Shams Charania said that Boston is treating this like a one-to-two-week injury for Porzingis and they’ll see how he progresses through rehab.

Who can step up for the Celtics while Kristaps Porzingis is out?

“Kristaps Porziņģis has a right soleus strain, so this is a calf strain…I’m told this is going to be treated like a week to week injury, could be 1-2 weeks for Kristaps Porziņģis, could be even longer than that based on his rehab.”@ShamsCharania on Kristaps Porziņģis’ injury… pic.twitter.com/LgPcl1jYxU — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) May 1, 2024



During his professional career, injuries have been a reoccurring issue for Kristaps Porzingis. He’s played 60+ games in a season just once since 2019-20. The 28-year-old played in 57 of Boston’s 82 games this season. Joe Mazzulla and his coaching staff have done what they can this season to try and keep Porzingis healthy. However, a non-contact injury on Monday was unavoidable. Now, Porzinigs is out with no set timetable to return. Not ideal for the Celtics who were the favorites heading into the playoffs to win the NBA Finals.

With Porzingis out, the Celtics are going to have to go deeper into their bench. In Boston’s two previous seasons, they used veteran big man Al Horford as their center. When Porzingis was acquired, the Celtics were able to bring Horford off the bench and be utilized with their second unit. During the 2024 postseason, Porzingis and Horford are both averaging (26.3) minutes per game. That number is going to increase for Horford who will likely start at center until Porzingis returns. The 37-year-old is more than ready for this moment with 170+ playoff games in his career.

Sam Hauser on Kristaps Porzingis’s injury: “That’s tough shoes to fill, but I think collectively we can fill them, in a different way. We just have to go in playing confident and act as if nothing changes, even though he’s a big part of what we’ve had until this point.” pic.twitter.com/jcZATwNpoY — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) May 1, 2024



Despite only averaging (4.5) minutes per game in the 2024 playoffs, Luke Kornet’s playing time will increase with Porzingis out. Kornet is seven-foot-two and Boston needs his size on the glass. During the regular season, he averaged (15.6) minutes per game for the Celtics. Expect to see him have a bigger role moving forward until Porzinigs returns. Tonight, the Celtics have Game 5 at home vs. the Heat and have the chance to end this series on their home court. How will Boston look in their first full playoff game this season without Kristaps Porzingis?