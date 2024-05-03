Unfortunately, the Miami Heat were without Jimmy Butler this postseason. He sustained an MCL injury on April 18th against the 76ers in the play-in tournament. The 34-year-old was not able to return and Miami lost in five games to the Celtics. There’s no doubt that the Heat are a better team when Butler is on the court.

That’s why Miami could have some tough decisions to make this offseason. According to league sources, Jimmy Butler wants a two-year, $113 million max extension from the Heat. Is the team willing to pay that much money to a player who will be 35 in September? This is an important offseason for Miami. To remain legitimate contenders in the East, they need Jimmy Butler on their team.

Will Jimmy Butler receive the maximum extension he’s asking for from the Heat?

Jimmy Butler is seeking a max extension from the Miami Heat this summer, per @Anthony_Chiang (Via https://t.co/MtmKzxg0sG) pic.twitter.com/EzQa8QMUya — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 2, 2024



Currently, Jimmy Butler’s deal runs through 2025-26 where he has a $52 million player option. He’s signed to a three-year, $146 million deal with Miami. However, Jimmy Butler reportedly wants a new contract this offseason. Sources say that Butler is seeking about $113 million over two years. At this stage in his career, is the Heat willing to give him that kind of money? Miami would have to give Butler a lot in this proposed maximum extension.

This past season, Butler was available for 60 of Miami’s 82 regular season games. The six-time all-star averaged (20.8) points, (5.3) rebounds, (5.0) assists, and (1.3) steals per game. Additionally, his (.414) three-point percentage was a career-high for Butler. It’s safe to say that his production is not slipping just yet. In three of the last five postseason, the Miami Heat have made the Eastern Conference Finals. On top of that, they’ve made two appearances in the NBA Finals and Jimmy Butler was a catalyst in all of those games. Miami wouldn’t have their recent postseason success without the production of Jimmy Butler.

Bobby Marks says Jimmy Butler is a name to watch this offseason due to contract extension “Does Jimmy Butler go back to his days in Minnesota and ask out?” “If you’re watching anything in Miami this offseason, it’s going to be what happens with Jimmy Butler” 😅 pic.twitter.com/813nDmaIjS — Emo Jimmy (@WheelerJaylen) May 2, 2024



Sources around the league like ESPN’s Bobby Marks believe Jimmy Butler could look elsewhere this summer if Miami won’t give him the money he’s taking for. If Butler was poached by another team, that would drastically change Miami’s perception as a legit playoff team in the East. Butler is the straw that stirs the drink for the Heat. Without him, they are not the same team in the postseason. Important decisions loom this offseason for the Heat and what they want to do with Jimmy Butler.