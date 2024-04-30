NBA

Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell could be weighing his options on where he wants to play in 2024-25

Zach Wolpin
On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers lost their first-round series to the Nuggets in five games. It’s the second time in as many postseasons that the Lakes have been eliminated by Denver. A tough pill to swallow for Los Angeles. This offseason, team president and GM Rob Pelinka has some tough decisions to make. 

One of them regards PG D’Angelo who had an impressive 2023-24 campaign for Los Angeles. Next season, Russell is set to have a player option worth $18 million in 2024-25. Chances are Rusell doesn’t want to play on an expiring contract. Will the Lakers extend Russell this offseason or is the veteran PG looking for a new team to call home?

Where will D’Angelo Russell play in 2024-25?


In 2022-23, D’Angelo Russell was traded at the deadline to the Lakers. He played in their final 17 games of the regular season and all 16 of their playoff games in 2023. This past summer, the Lakers signed Russell to a two-year contract worth $36 million. However, the second year of his deal is a player option worth $18 million. There’s no doubt that Russell wants to get a new contract signed this offseason. If he starts the 2024-25, he could be an easy trade piece.

After a loss to the Nuggets in Game 5, Russell hinted that he will be weighing his options this offseason. The 28-year-old said he has a little bit of leverage this offseason and wants to take advantage of it. Russell will certainly field calls this offseason and see if any teams have better offers than the Lakers. His 2023-24 campaign was his best shooting season from beyond the arc at (.415)%. The first time in his career that he’s shot over 40% from beyond the arc in a single season.

The NBA playoffs haven’t even hit the second round yet. D’Angelo Russell has plenty of time to weigh his options this offseason and decide what’s the best move for his career. He could remain with the Lakers in 2024-25 and sign to another extension. Or, Russell could test the waters of free agency and see if any team is looking for an experienced PG. Only time will tell what D’Angelo Russell has planned this offseason.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
