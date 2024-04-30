On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers lost their first-round series to the Nuggets in five games. It’s the second time in as many postseasons that the Lakes have been eliminated by Denver. A tough pill to swallow for Los Angeles. This offseason, team president and GM Rob Pelinka has some tough decisions to make.

One of them regards PG D’Angelo who had an impressive 2023-24 campaign for Los Angeles. Next season, Russell is set to have a player option worth $18 million in 2024-25. Chances are Rusell doesn’t want to play on an expiring contract. Will the Lakers extend Russell this offseason or is the veteran PG looking for a new team to call home?

Where will D’Angelo Russell play in 2024-25?

“When I signed my contract last year, I knew what position I was going to put myself in, so to be in that position now with a little leverage, I’ll try to take advantage of it.” D’Angelo Russell on his future. pic.twitter.com/3f5nTJvyEr — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) April 30, 2024



In 2022-23, D’Angelo Russell was traded at the deadline to the Lakers. He played in their final 17 games of the regular season and all 16 of their playoff games in 2023. This past summer, the Lakers signed Russell to a two-year contract worth $36 million. However, the second year of his deal is a player option worth $18 million. There’s no doubt that Russell wants to get a new contract signed this offseason. If he starts the 2024-25, he could be an easy trade piece.

After a loss to the Nuggets in Game 5, Russell hinted that he will be weighing his options this offseason. The 28-year-old said he has a little bit of leverage this offseason and wants to take advantage of it. Russell will certainly field calls this offseason and see if any teams have better offers than the Lakers. His 2023-24 campaign was his best shooting season from beyond the arc at (.415)%. The first time in his career that he’s shot over 40% from beyond the arc in a single season.

D’Angelo Russell on his performance this season: “Hell of a year by D’Angelo.” (via @michaelcorvo_) pic.twitter.com/vS61W9iawW — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 30, 2024

The NBA playoffs haven’t even hit the second round yet. D’Angelo Russell has plenty of time to weigh his options this offseason and decide what’s the best move for his career. He could remain with the Lakers in 2024-25 and sign to another extension. Or, Russell could test the waters of free agency and see if any team is looking for an experienced PG. Only time will tell what D’Angelo Russell has planned this offseason.