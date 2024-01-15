NBA

NBA: Pistons Defeat Wizards For Second Win In Their Last 37 Games

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Detroit Pistons finally snapped their NBA record-setting 28-game losing streak back in December 30th when they defeated the Raptors, but started a brand new one by dropping each of the following 7 contests. It looked as though they might start a new unfortunate skid, especially after their 22-point loss to the lowly Spurs last week, but they were able to pick up a win on Martin Luther King Day, just their second since before Halloween.

NBA: Pistons Win For Just The 4th Time This Season

The Pistons were on the road for the contest, and were facing a Wizards team that had been nearly a poor during the first nearly-three months of the season. But Washington was coming off of by far their biggest win of the season, a 28-point drubbing of the Hawks on Saturday night, and had about as much momentum as a 7-31 team could have.

But Detroit was able to come out on top in the battle of NBA basement dwellers, and they were led by an incredible shooting performance by Alec Burks. The 13-year veteran hit 8 of his 12 three point attempts and finished with 34 points, tying his career high, and doing it all coming off of the bench. Jaden Ivey added 24, and Jalen Duren dropped 20.

The Pistons were without leading scorer Cade Cunningham for the fourth straight game.

Detroit Could Finish With The Worst Record Ever

The win is just the fourth of the season for Detroit, who still boast the worst record in the NBA by a full three games. They are on pace to finish between 8 and 9 games for the year, which would challenge for the least wins in the history of the league. The worst record ever in a full season was 9-73, achieved by the 1973 Philadelphia 76ers.

Don’t look for the Pistons to make any sort of run over the next week with their small amount of momentum. Their next game is against the Western Conference leading Timberwolves, and they’ll follow that with a two-game set against the mighty Bucks. But they’ll take on the Hornets next Wednesday followed by a rematch with the Wizards, giving them a chance to close out January with another notch in the win column.

To add some salt to the wound for the Wizards, it was less than a month ago when forward Kyle Kuzma sent a tweet out regarding the Pistons’ then-27 game losing streak. It read “At this point it’s like “don’t be that team” with a laughing emoji.

The Wizards were that team on Monday afternoon.

