After being blown away by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2024 NBA playoffs, the Phoenix Suns may part ways with Frank Vogel. SportsLens explores the candidates to replace Vogel.

According to reports, Kevin Durant found it challenging to fit into the Suns’ offensive strategy. Additionally, there were indications of discontent within the locker room, with players visibly showing their skepticism by rolling their eyes when Vogel expressed frustration after losing to the Los Angeles Clippers on April 9th.

If Durant, Booker, and Beal aim to lead Phoenix back to the NBA Finals after a three-year drought, injecting a new viewpoint into the locker room could prove pivotal.

Below, SportsLens explores the four coaching candidates for the Suns that would align best with Durant and his teammates.

Who Will Be Phoenix Suns Next Coach?

Adrian Griffin, Former Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach

Adrian Griffin was fired by the Bucks after 43 games, despite his notable success with the team. His coaching record of 30-13 ranked second in the Eastern Conference. However, despite his strong coaching record, the 49-year-old coach sat out the remainder of the season while observing Doc Rivers lead his former team.

Milwaukee Bucks really decided to replace Adrian Griffin with Doc Rivers. 😭 pic.twitter.com/9rHEyTc7ev — عمر عثمان 🇦🇫 Mike Tyson’s Translator (@OmerOsman200) April 6, 2024



Griffin’s impressive performance in Milwaukee suggests he could bring success to Phoenix as well. Despite any potential concerns raised within the Bucks organization, his 30 wins provide solid evidence of his leadership abilities and potential impact on the Suns.

While Griffin might not be the leading candidate, he’s certainly in contention for a top basketball coaching opportunity this summer.

Mike Budenholzer, Former Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach

The Milwaukee Bucks parted ways with Mike Budenholzer following their loss to the 8th seed Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Surprisingly, Budenholzer remained without a coaching position despite the head coaching searches last year and sat out the entire 2023-24 NBA season.

Nevertheless, it’s unlikely that the former Bucks head coach will be without a head coaching role for much longer. Budenholzer was a finalist for the Brooklyn Nets job before the organization ultimately opted for Jordi Fernandez.

Should Phoenix opt to retain their exceptional talent in Durant, Booker, and Beal, Budenholzer would be an excellent choice. With his championship experience, he could lead the Suns to the NBA Finals.

J.J Redick, ESPN Analyst

J.J. Redick is a bit of a wildcard, but his deep understanding of basketball has been evident in his role as an NBA analyst for ESPN.

In fact, Redick is considered a “serious candidate” for the position to replace Steve Clifford in Charlotte. This suggests that his potential coaching role is not merely a random or unconventional idea but has been actively considered by other NBA teams.

The main question surrounding Redick is whether he would rank among the top coaching candidates for the Suns, given the team’s immediate need for success. Despite his lack of NBA coaching experience, Redick’s potential is often compared to that of Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Charles Lee, Boston Celtics Assistant Coach

Charles Lee is considered one of the top NBA assistant coaches and has attracted interest from the Charlotte Hornets in their current coaching search.

After departing from the Milwaukee Bucks, Lee joined the Boston Celtics. Despite experiencing a challenging season in Charlotte, he now has the chance to transition into a head coaching role.

The 39-year-old coach actually had discussions with the Suns prior to their hiring of Frank Vogel in 2023. Phoenix had shown significant interest in Lee at the time, so it’s no surprise that he’s among the candidates for the Suns coaching position.