Wizards Star Kyle Kuzma Calls Out Nike For Limited Edition Jerseys: ‘Nike Is Ruining The Nostalgia’

Olly Taliku
Kyle Kuzma took to social media to complain about Nike’s recent Jeresys in the NBA, saying that ‘brand identity’ gets lost with the new kits every year.

New Kits Frustrating Kuzma

Washington’s Kyle Kuzma has expressed his frustration at the City Edition jerseys from Nike, which are being worn by players for a sixth year this season.

Kuzma took to Twitter to react to a rumoured Clippers jersey for the upcoming season, saying, “Nike is ruining the nostalgia of jerseys, every year it’s a new jersey and what gets lost is brand identity.”

Gone are the days when teams would have just two jerseys, as now the majority in the NBA have four jerseys with some even having five different strips.

The City jersey is supposed to “represent the stories, history and heritage that make each franchise unique – honoring the inherent bond between, court, community and culture”, according to the NBA.

Kuzma is openly very against the Nike kits, but as the 28-year-old is a Puma athlete it won’t be too much of a concern for the Wizards star.

The Wizards kick off their season with a game on the road against the Pacers, which tips off next Thursday in week 1 of the NBA season.

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
