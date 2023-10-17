Kyle Kuzma took to social media to complain about Nike’s recent Jeresys in the NBA, saying that ‘brand identity’ gets lost with the new kits every year.

New Kits Frustrating Kuzma

Washington’s Kyle Kuzma has expressed his frustration at the City Edition jerseys from Nike, which are being worn by players for a sixth year this season.

Kuzma took to Twitter to react to a rumoured Clippers jersey for the upcoming season, saying, “Nike is ruining the nostalgia of jerseys, every year it’s a new jersey and what gets lost is brand identity.”

Nike is ruining the nostalgia of jerseys, every year it’s a new jersey and what gets lost is brand identity. https://t.co/oVq40s3a5t — kuz (@kylekuzma) October 16, 2023

Gone are the days when teams would have just two jerseys, as now the majority in the NBA have four jerseys with some even having five different strips.

The City jersey is supposed to “represent the stories, history and heritage that make each franchise unique – honoring the inherent bond between, court, community and culture”, according to the NBA.

Kuzma is openly very against the Nike kits, but as the 28-year-old is a Puma athlete it won’t be too much of a concern for the Wizards star.

The Wizards kick off their season with a game on the road against the Pacers, which tips off next Thursday in week 1 of the NBA season.

