In the 2024 playoffs, first-round series are still going on as teams try to punch their ticket to the conference semi-finals. However, some teams have already lost and their season is over. The Lakers and Suns are two of those teams. With their early exits, NBA media members have called for Darvin Ham and Frank Vogel to be fired.

On last night’s TNT broadcast, analyst Charles Barkley called out all the critics who think Ham and Vogel should be fired. Chuck spoke his truth and said that players need to take more of the blame. When contenders like the Lakers and Suns lose early on, the blame quickly goes to the head coach. TNT’s Charles Barkley doesn’t think that’s the right thing to do.

Charles Barkley voiced his opinion on critics calling for the jobs of NBA head coaches

Chuck has something to say when it comes to coaching in the NBA: pic.twitter.com/MnnDZrQr9s — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 2, 2024



The Lakers and Suns were bounced in the first round of the 2024 playoffs. Both teams were expected to be contenders in the West this postseason. However, they were not able to escape the opening round. Los Angeles was the 7th seed in the West this year and had to face the Nuggets. Denver let Los Angeles win one game but took care of business and ended the series after Game 5. It’s a disappointing end to the season for LeBron James and the Lakers. Much like every season LeBron has played over the last 10+ years, any team he’s on has a chance to win the NBA Finals. That was not true in the 2024 postseason.

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns were also bounced in the first round, They were swept in four games by rising superstar Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Phoenix went all in and got their big three together and it’s been an uphill battle for the team to win consistently. Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Durant were not able to get the Suns out of the opening round. With the Lakers and Suns losing prematurely, some media members are calling for Darvin Ham and Frank Vogel to be fired. That could very well be the case for both of these coaches this offseason. However, Charles Barkley doesn’t like the “cowards” who call for head coaches to be fired.

Charles Barkley did not hold back in his pointed criticism of the blowback Frank Vogel and Darvin Ham have received following their teams’ elimination from the playoffs. (via @awfulannouncing) pic.twitter.com/Yc0bjHJW8U — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 2, 2024



Have Darvin Ham and Frank Vogel been given enough time to prove they are the right head coach? Lakers’ Darvin Ham has been the head coach for two seasons. He’s led Los Angeles to a winning record in both years. In the 2023 playoffs, Los Angeles made it to the Conference Finals but lost to the Nuggets in four games. The Lakers had expectations of making a deep playoff run but that was not the case in 2024. Does that mean Darvin Ham should be fired? That is for the Lakers’ upper management to decide.

Media members are also calling for Frank Vogel to be fired. He’s in his first season as the head coach in Phoenix. At 49-33 this season, the Suns finished 6th in the West and had a matchup vs. the Timberwolves in the first round. Phoenix stood no chance and it was an early exit in the 2024 playoffs. With only one season under his belt in Phoenix, it’s hard to judge Frank Vogel on his success with the team. We’ll have to wait and see just how impatient the Lakers or Suns might be this offseason and fire their head coach.