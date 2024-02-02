American Football

The Titans have hired Nick Holz to be their offensive coordinator in 2024

Zach Wolpin
In 2024, the Tennessee Titans’ coaching staff is going to look much different. Head coach Mike Vrabel was fired this offseason and former Bengals OC Brian Callahan was hired. Since then, he’s been building his coaching staff with the best people he can find. Just this morning, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Callahan has hired Nick Holz as his offensive coordinator. 

Last season, Holz was the passing game coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s bounced around between college and the NFL through his coaching career. Landing the OC job with Tennessee is a huge promotion for Holz. His ties with the Callahan family go deep and he was one of three candidates who was in the running for OC. Now, he gets to work with QB Will Levis as a member of the Tiatns.

Tennessee has hired Nick Holz from the Jaguars to be their next OC

Nick Holz started in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders in 2018. At the time, Brian Callahan was also with the team. The connection between Holz and Callahan runs much deeper than that. They were high school teammates on the football team. Holz also got his first college coaching job under Brian’s father Bill in Nebraska in 2007. Holz was a video intern and offensive assistant in his time with the Cornhuskers and has worked his way through the ranks at every level.

This past season, Holz was the passing game coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the season prior, he was the offensive coordinator for UNLV and had a lot of success. This will now be the third season in a row that he’s starting the year with a new job. It’s hard to complain when he’s gotten the biggest job yet in his coaching career. He’s now the offensive coordinator for one of the 32 NFL teams. It goes to show that with hard work and dedication, you can go as far as you want.


Joining Holz on Brian Callahan’s offensive coaching staff is his dad Bill. The 67-year-old has been a head coach in the NFL before but will be the OL coach for his son. Bill Callahan last coached in 2019 as head coach of the Washinton Commanders. He’s considered one of the most well-respected OL coaches in the business. Improved play on the OL is something the Titans desperately need. Additionally, Tyke Tolbert has been hired as the WRs coach. He’s been a coach in the NFL for the last 21 years and was with Chicago last season. Tolbert helped WR DJ Moore have career-highs all across the board last season. All these coaches will look to help the Titans who struggled offensively in 2023.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

