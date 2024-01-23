In their last two seasons, the Titans lost double-digit games and the offense was not what it used to be. Tennessee finished 6-10 in 2023, dead last in the AFC South. After six seasons, the Titans decided to fire head coach Mike Vrabel. This offseason, the team has been searching for a new head coach who can give the team some newfound life.

On Monday, the team had an in-person interview with Bengals’ offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. The Titans must have loved what they saw from him because Callahan was hired as their new head coach on the same day. After working his way through the ranks of the NFL since 2020, Callahan will get his first chance to be a head coach in the league. The sixth in Titans’ franchise history.

Brian Callahan will be Mike Vrabel’s successor in Tennessee

Titans are working to finalize a deal to hire Bengals’ offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their next head coach, per league sources. pic.twitter.com/HLbhYZUFPj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2024



Titans’ owner Amy Adams Strunk felt it was time to fore Mike Vrabel after back-to-back losing seasons. From 2018-2021, Vrabel had a winning record each season. Reports said that Vrabel wanted more control of decision-making on the team and Strunk did not feel the same way. That’s why Vrabel was let go after the conclusion of their 2023 season. Tennessee has now found their new head coach in former Bengals OC, Brian Callahan.

From 2019-2023, Callahan was Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator. In that time, the Bengals made back-to-back appearances in the AFC Championship and made the Super Bowl in 2021. Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor said that Callahan was invaluable to their team and has helped develop every position on offense. That is exactly what the Titans need. They were 27th or worst in points and yards in each of their last two seasons.

#Titans new HC Brian Callahan briefly touching on the value of analytics, a clear focal point for the franchise moving forward. pic.twitter.com/pCT32bCTd3 — Jake (@JakeAndBall) January 23, 2024



Just five seasons ago, the Titans were in the AFC Championship game and almost made the Super Bowl. General Manager Ran Carthon wants to get the team back to that level of success. Owner Amy Adams Strunk and himself felt a change at head coach was necessary. That’s why Brian Callahan has been hired as the sixth head coach of the Titans. In his previous work in the NFL, Callahan has worked with Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford, and Dereck Carr. He’ll now get the chance to work with second-round pick Will Levis and build some consistency in their offensive game plan.