NFL

Tennessee has hired Cincinnati’s OC Brian Callahan to be the sixth head coach of the franchise

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Brian Callahan Bengals pic
Brian Callahan Bengals pic

In their last two seasons, the Titans lost double-digit games and the offense was not what it used to be. Tennessee finished 6-10 in 2023, dead last in the AFC South. After six seasons, the Titans decided to fire head coach Mike Vrabel. This offseason, the team has been searching for a new head coach who can give the team some newfound life. 

On Monday, the team had an in-person interview with Bengals’ offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. The Titans must have loved what they saw from him because Callahan was hired as their new head coach on the same day. After working his way through the ranks of the NFL since 2020, Callahan will get his first chance to be a head coach in the league. The sixth in Titans’ franchise history.

Brian Callahan will be Mike Vrabel’s successor in Tennessee


Titans’ owner Amy Adams Strunk felt it was time to fore Mike Vrabel after back-to-back losing seasons. From 2018-2021, Vrabel had a winning record each season. Reports said that Vrabel wanted more control of decision-making on the team and Strunk did not feel the same way. That’s why Vrabel was let go after the conclusion of their 2023 season. Tennessee has now found their new head coach in former Bengals OC, Brian Callahan.

From 2019-2023, Callahan was Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator. In that time, the Bengals made back-to-back appearances in the AFC Championship and made the Super Bowl in 2021. Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor said that Callahan was invaluable to their team and has helped develop every position on offense. That is exactly what the Titans need. They were 27th or worst in points and yards in each of their last two seasons.


Just five seasons ago, the Titans were in the AFC Championship game and almost made the Super Bowl. General Manager Ran Carthon wants to get the team back to that level of success. Owner Amy Adams Strunk and himself felt a change at head coach was necessary. That’s why Brian Callahan has been hired as the sixth head coach of the Titans. In his previous work in the NFL, Callahan has worked with Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford, and Dereck Carr. He’ll now get the chance to work with second-round pick Will Levis and build some consistency in their offensive game plan.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
USATSI 22346976 168397130 lowres
NFL

LATEST Ravens vs Chiefs AFC Championship Predictions, Odds & Betting Picks

Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 23 2024
NFL
What Are The 5 Biggest NFL Bets Of All-Time?
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Jan 23 2024

Ever since the US  supreme court allowed sports betting to be legalized in 2018, Americans have gone on to wager well over $100 billion. That figure will almost certainly continue…

Most NFL Conference Championship Appearances
NFL
Most NFL Conference Championship Appearances – Which 2024 Team Has Played the Most Conference Games?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 23 2024

Just four teams remain in the hunt for the Super Bowl following a fascinating Divisional round. Before that, AFC and NFC winners will be determined this weekend, so we look…

rsz derrick henry makes definitive statement on ryan tannehill tennessee titans quarterback
NFL
Tennessee Titans: 3 Key Players Who Will Be NFL Free Agents In 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 23 2024
rsz attachment gabe davis gettyimages 1456633224
NFL
Buffalo Bills: 3 Key Players Who Will Be NFL Free Agents In 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 22 2024
rsz i2
NFL
NFL: Bills Kicker Tyler Bass Deletes Social Media Accounts After Big Miss vs. Chiefs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 22 2024
Matt LaFleur Packers pic
NFL
Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur was disappointed with how his comments were portrayed by the FOX broadcast
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 22 2024
Arrow to top