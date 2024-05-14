To put it mildly, the 2023 season was disastrous for the Carolina Panthers. The team finished 2-15, the worst record in the NFL last year. However, Carolina did not own their 2023 first-round pick. They traded up in 2022 with the Bears to get the #1 pick in that draft. Their selection was Alabama QB and Heisman winner, Bryce Young.

His rookie year was one to forget and the Panthers are trying to build stability around their franchise QB in his second season. Carolina got a new head coach in Dave Canales. He was the offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers in 2023. Canales is going to work hand in hand with Young to help him improve. Additionally, Canales said the Panthers are interested in adding another QB this offseason.

What type of QB would be the best fit for the Panthers in 2024 with two QBs already on the roster?

The Carolina Panthers will have a similar QB room as they did in 2023. Dave Canales has already said that Bryce Young will be the starter. Even with his struggles last season, Canales has all the confidence in Young in year two. Additionally, the Panthers will have Andy Dalton as their QB2 in 2024. He played in three games for Carolina in 2023 and started the one game that Bryce Young had to miss due to an ankle injury. Head coach Dave Canales said the Panthers are not done adding to their QB room. They want another player who can come in and help Bryce Young adjust to life in the NFL.

Young’s rookie season was lackluster for a player taken with the #1 pick. He threw for 2,877 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. The Panthers want to add a player who brings experience to their QB room. They certainly have that in Andy Dalton. However, Dave Canales feels the team could benefit from having another. This potential QB would not be a competition for Bryce Young. Rather, he’ll be a mentor who is there to help Young become a legitimate NFL QB.

As a whole, the Panthers are looking to improve upon their 2-15 record in 2023. Carolina lost some tough games last season but they were also undoubtedly the worst team in the NFL. It’s up to head coach Dave Canales and the offensive coaches to get the most out of the talent they have available.