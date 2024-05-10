NFL

In the past few NFL seasons, we’ve seen streaming services start to get in the mix. Amazon Prime Video and NBC’s Peacock have streamed games. For the last two seasons, Amazon has had the exclusive right to Thursday Night Football. The market for streaming games only continues to grow and Netflix is taking its shot. 

According to John Ourand of Puck, Netflix is in talks with the NFL to stream two Christmas Day Games in 2024. It would be the first time that Netflix would have coverage of an NFL game. The two parties have run into some hurdles and that is why the league’s schedule announcement was delayed. It was supposed to happen on 5/9 and is now happening on 5/15. Nothing is set in stone, but it looks like Netflix is the favorite to land those games.

The NFL is going to dominate Christmas Day once again in television ratings

Last season, there were three Christmas Day Games in the NFL. ABC, NBC, and FOX all got to cover one of them. That is not going to be the case in 2024. Netflix is in talks with the NFL to stream two Christmas Day Games in the upcoming season. This could lead to an uptick in Netflix subscriptions around the holiday times. Especially for NFL fans who do not want to miss any games. Increased subscriptions around Christmas could lead to a nice payday from Netflix to the NFL.

Initially, the league said it was not going to have any Christmas Day Games this year because the Holiday lands on Wednesday. After the ratings the league saw last season on Christmas, they quickly changed their minds. Pro Football Talks Mike Florio noted that the NFL is seeking $50 million on broadcast rights for each of the games. He noted that number could even be closer to $100 million for just one game. That’s how in demand a primetime slot like Christmas Day for the NFL is. Netflix is trying to dip its toes into the streaming world and this is an exciting opportunity.


On July 20th, 2024, a boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will stream live on Netflix. That will be taking place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Additionally, Netflix reached a 10-year, $5 billion deal for the rights to stream Monday Night RAW weekly beginning next year. It’s an exciting time for Netflix as they try and delve deeper into the live sports streaming platform.

