The New York Giants will star in the very first Hard Knocks Offseason edition premiering this July

Zach Wolpin
Hard Knocks is an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into life in the NFL. The award-winning show has been around since 2001 and it’s a favorite of NFL fanatics. For the first time in franchise history, the New York Giants will be making their Hard Knocks debut. However, they will be premiering the first-ever edition of Hard Knocks offseason coverage. 

Fitting for a Giants franchise that is entering their 100th season. The HBO docuseries will premier on July 2 at 9:00 p.m. EST. This brand new offseason coverage from Hard Knocks will feature content from January to July. It will include the free agent process, the 2024 NFL Draft, and other components of New York’s offseason preparation.

Entering their 100th season, the Giants will be featured in a brand-new Hard Knocks Offseason coverage


There will be plenty of storylines from the Giants’ offseason since the 2023 season ended. One of them is Wink Matrindale’s fallout with head coach Brian Daboll. Martindale was the defensive coordinator for the first two seasons of Daboll’s time as head coach in New York. At the end of the 2023 season, Daboll parted ways with one of Martindale’s top assistants. That aggravated the veteran defensive coordinator and he had some choice words for Daboll. That led to a fallout between the two and Martindale parted ways with New York. He failed to find another job in the NFL for 2024 and is with the Michigan Wolverines next season.

That’s just one of the intriguing storylines we’ll see from the Giants’ offseason. Additionally, we’ll see just how close the Giants came to drafting a QB in the 2024 Draft. There were reports that New York had offered a package to the Patriots to move up to the third overall pick to draft Drake Maye. However, the Giants were unsuccessful and ended up staying at six. They still got one of the top WRs from the 2024 draft class in Malik Nabers. That means the Giants are sticking with Daniel Jones for the 2024 season. New York did not draft a QB this year. General Manager Joe Schoen did bring in QB Drew Lock from the Seahawks this offseason and he’ll be in New York’s QB room. Some have speculated that he could be competing with Jones for the starting job. We’ll have to wait and see just how legitimate those claims are.


The 2024 season is a pivotal one for the New York Giants. It’s Brain Daboll and Joe Schoen’s third year with Big Blue and they need to have a bounce-back year. In 2022, the Giants finished 9-7-1 and made the playoffs. New York won a playoff game and the Giants were way ahead of schedule. However, New York took a step back in 2023 when they finished 6-11. When the five-episode series airs in July, we’ll see the moves New York has made this offseason to set their franchise up for what they hope is a historic 100th season.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
