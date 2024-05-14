NFL

For the last two seasons, Marquez Valdes-Scantling was a member of the Chiefs. He won back-to-back Super Bowls with Kanas City. However, the 29-year-old was cut by the Chiefs this offseason. The talented WR visited with a few teams and he’s finally made his decision. 

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Buffalo Bills. This offseason, Buffalo has lost their top two WRs, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. MVS has been brought in to help replace the production that the Bills have lost. It’s going to be a different-looking WR core for the Bills in 2024.

Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling be Josh Allen’s #1 WR in 2024?


In the 2018 NFL Draft, Marquez Valdes-Scantling was a fifth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers. He played four seasons with the Packers, all of them with Aaron Rodgers. His 2022 and 2023 campaigns were with the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. Valdes-Scantling won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Chiefs. Now, he’s taking his talents to Buffalo to play with another talented QB in Josh Allen. With the WR they have, MVS could be in for a big season.

Without Stefon Diggs or Gabe Davis on the roster, there’s no telling who Josh Allen’s #1 WR target will be. With his experience compared to other players in their WR core, MVS should see plenty of targets. His best season was in 2020 with 33 catches for a career-high 690 yards and six touchdowns. That season, his (20.9) yards per reception was the highest in the NFL. MVS has exceptional speed and he’s shown he can be a big play WR. Can he be that type of player in his first season with Buffalo??


Along with MVS, the Bills have rookie WR Keon Coleman from Florida State. Buffalo traded back in the first round of the draft and got the second pick in the second round. That’s where they drafted Koleman.  The six-foot-four WR played his first two seasons at Michigan State before transferring to Flordia State in 2023. Additionally, the Bills have Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins, Curtis Samuel, Chase Claypool, and KJ Hamler. The Bills also have Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid on offense. Josh Allen has been known to utilize his tight ends in the passing game. What kind of season will the Bills have in 2024 with the new-look offense around Josh Allen?

