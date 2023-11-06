NFL

Aaron Rodgers Makes Weekly Appearance To Show That He’s Healing

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
We have reached the conclusion of Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, meaning that we are fewer than 8 weeks removed from Aaron Rodgers having surgery to repair his torn Achilles. One of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time, Rodgers has vowed to do what he can do to be healthy enough to return to play for the New York Jets this season, as he was just four plays into his first year with the team when he suffered the injury. And based on his weekly cameo appearances in and around the Jets’ facility, there may be some hope that he actually will play again this year.

Aaron Rodgers Walking Without A Limp Or Crutches

Earlier in the season, as the Jets were struggling without his leadership, Rodgers was posting pictures and videos of the early stages of his rehabilitation process. There were a lot of medical tables and walking crutches involved, and many were posted in a black and white theme for added dramatic effect.

But as the weeks went along, we saw more and more public appearances by Aaron Rodgers, and there were fewer crutches and walking aids involved each time. First there was video of him walking, albeit gingerly, throughout the Jets’ locker room and talking with staffers. A couple of weeks later, he was seen on the field during pre-game warm-ups making mostly flat-footed throws but showing impressive range and mobility.

Can Rodgers Really Make A Return This Year?

Week 9 was no different for Rodgers and his weekly updates that he provides just by the cameras catching a glimpse of him. New York is set to host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, and Rodgers will of course be in attendance, as he has been for much of the season. He was seen walking through the hallways at MetLife Stadium, dressed in all black including beanie and sunglasses, and had no noticeable effects on his gait as he passed by photographers.

It appears to be encouraging news for Jets fans, who are hoping their team’s recent surge will last until through the postseason push. But there is far more mobility that is needed for the necessary footwork to play the quarterback position, and we have yet to see any reports about Rodgers taking any kind of advanced-speed snaps or doing any related training.

It all may be a bit far-fetched, as one anonymous Jets staffer told The Athletic in a recent piece. According to the source, they don’t see it as “remotely possible” that Aaron Rodgers will return this season, and that it would be “insane if it happened.”

