Jets Injury Report: Aaron Rodgers is eyeing a mid-December return for New York

Zach Wolpin
The Jets went all-in this offseason and traded for Aaron Rodgers. New York knew they had a championship-caliber defense and all they needed was consistency on offense. Rodgers was supposed to provide that, but the 39-year-old tore his Achilles in Week 1 vs. the Bills. 

He’s been doing everything he possibly can to try and make a return for the Jets. At his age, returning from an Achilles tear seems highly unlikely. However, Rodgers is trying to defy those odds. According to NBC’s Melissa Stark, the four-time league MVP is eyeing a mid-December return if all goes well for himself and the team.

Aaron Rodgers continues to believe that he could make a return near the end of the season for the Jets


If Rodgers is able to pull this off, it has to be one of the craziest injury recoveries of all time. An Achilles tear is no joke, especially for a player who will turn 40 at the beginning of December. Aaron Rodgers’ return has been a topic of conversation in recent weeks. From the outside looking in, it’s hard to say just how likely his return really is.

At this point in the season, the biggest factor is the Jets’ postseason chances. After a loss to the Raiders on SNF in Week 10, the Jets are 4-5 this season. They now have roughly a 28 percent chance to make the playoffs in 2023. If New York is not going to make the postseason, there’s no reason for Rodgers to rush back from his Achilles tear. He signed a two-year deal and the Jets know they still have him for 2024.


At this time, all Rodgers can do is continue to work his way back to 100 percent. He cannot control the wins and losses while on the sideline. It would be an incredible story to see him return this season, but why risk it? He’s 39, about to be 40 in December. Rodgers certainly has a lot of pride as a player and wants to be there for his team. However, he needs to remember that he’ll have another chance next season to be the starter for New York.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
